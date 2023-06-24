Police Searching for Missing New Jersey Teacher After Her Car Was Found Abandoned at a Hotel

Police are still searching for a New Jersey grade school teacher who went missing in early June without explanation.

Lara Emanuele, 46, was last seen on June 7 and her car was found abandoned on June 8 in the parking lot of a Holiday Inn Express in Roxbury, New Jersey, about five miles from her home, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office told PEOPLE.



Emanuele is a third grade teacher at Alexander Hamilton Elementary School in Morristown, N.J.. She is 5 feet 6 inches with red hair and weighs about 125 lbs., according to News 12 New Jersey.

The outlet reported Emanuele had a restraining order against her husband Brian but recently lifted it.

Morris County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson Meghan Knab recently told PEOPLE, “This remains a missing persons investigation.”



“At this time, this is not considered a suspicious disappearance,” Knab said. “We will notify the public if the focus [or] status of the investigation changes.”

Lara Emanuele. Morris County Prosecutor's Office

On Facebook, Emanuele’s husband has posted information from the county prosecutor’s office asking the community for information that could help find his wife.

A daily search for Emanuele has been underway since last Thursday when her abandoned vehicle was discovered, Knab says. The coordinated search has primarily focused on a “heavily wooded” wildlife area just behind the hotel where her car was found, the prosecutor’s office said in a news release on June 12.

The office said it’s working with the Roxbury Police Department, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, the New Jersey State Police Aviation Bureau, and the New Jersey Search and Rescue to search for the missing teacher.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.



“I’d like to assure the public that all capabilities available to law enforcement are being utilized to locate Lara,” Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a statement. “We understand the public’s concerns, and we will do our best to update the community whenever possible.”



The search has centered around the Berkshire Valley State Wildlife Management Area, which includes 2,030 acres of wetlands and upland mixed hardwood forest with no marked trails, according to its website.

Carroll asked the public to refrain from taking their own liberties to search the wildlife area for Emanuele because “the search area is comprised of heavily wooded terrain and there are areas that may have dangerous wildlife.”

The county prosecutor also said K-9 units are being used to search for Emanuele and that local law enforcement are making “tireless efforts” to find the missing teacher.

Police ask that anyone with any information about Emanuele call the Roxbury Police Department or the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.