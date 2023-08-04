Ohio Police Officer Charged with Murder for Shooting Unarmed Black Man in His Bed

Donovan Lewis, 20, was killed in the August 2022 shooting

August 4, 2023
The girlfriend of Donovan Lewis holds a picture of him during a rally at the Columbus Division of Police Headquarters
The girlfriend of Donovan Lewis holds a picture of him during a rally at the Columbus Division of Police Headquarters on Sept. 2, 2022.

Gaelen Morse/Getty Images

A former police officer in Ohio who killed an unarmed Black man in his bed last year has been charged with murder and reckless homicide, according to multiple news outlets.

A grand jury indicted Ricky Anderson, a 30-year veteran of the Columbus Division of Police, on Friday in connection with the 2022 fatal shooting of 20-year-old Donovan Lewis, according to ABC News, 10TV, and CNN.

"It's rough,” Lewis’ mother, Rebecca Duran, told 10TV. “It's rough for all of us, for anyone that knew him. Unchartered territory. I don't know. I'm doing my best to keep it together day by day.”

“The bottom line is he should still be here and I'm going to be grieving that for the rest of my life," Duran added.

On Aug. 30, 2022, Anderson shot and killed Lewis as officers served a search warrant at Lewis’ apartment, ABC News reports. Lewis had been wanted on multiple felony charges  including domestic violence, assault and improper handling of a firearm.

Police body camera footage reportedly shows Anderson opening Lewis’ bedroom door before almost immediately shooting once. Lewis, who was asleep in bed, died at a local hospital.

Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said at a news conference last year that in the footage, it appeared Lewis was holding “something” in his hand, which turned out to be a vape pen, CNN reports.

State authorities launched an investigation into the shooting and found that Lewis' death was a homicide. Months later, Anderson, who was initially placed on administrative leave, resigned from the CDP, according to 10TV.

Ricky Anderson mugshot
Ricky Anderson.

Franklin County Sheriff's Office

"We are relieved that a grand jury concluded what we've known all along: Officer Ricky Anderson broke the law when he shot and killed an unarmed Donovan Lewis as he laid in his bed," the attorneys for Duran said Friday in a statement obtained by ABC News and CNN.

"CPD bodycam video showed this clearly and nothing has changed in almost a year. Although Mr. Lewis' family is pleased that his killer will soon face a jury of his peers, they are incredibly disappointed that it took so long to come to this conclusion in the first place," the statement said.

Lewis' family has also taken legal action against Anderson and the other officers who raided his apartment. In a civil suit filed in February, Lewis’ family argued that the body camera footage shows Lewis “never extended or raised his arm as if holding a weapon,”  and “did not present any threat to any of the officers,” according to CNN.

It’s unclear if Anderson has entered a plea.

Mark Collins, an attorney for Anderson, told ABC News last year, “When we analyze police-involved shootings, we must look to the totality of the circumstances, and we are expressly forbidden from using 20/20 hindsight, because unlike all of us, officers are not afforded the luxury of armchair reflection when they are faced with rapidly evolving, volatile encounters in dangerous situations."

