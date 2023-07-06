Police Describe Rescue of Woman Found Stuck in Mud at State Park, Can’t 'Speculate on How She Got There'

Police in Massachusetts are sharing chilling details about the recent rescue of a local woman who was found stuck in mud several days after she was reported missing.



Emma Tetewsky, 31, was found stuck in mud at Borderland State Park in Easton on Monday, one week after she was reported missing by family, who hadn’t seen her since Sunday, according to the Stoughton Police Department.

A group of hikers called police around 6 p.m. local time after hearing a woman “screaming for help in a swamp-like area,” according to a joint statement from Stoughton and Easton officials, published Monday. Authorities arrived at the scene a short time later.

"At the time we showed up, we couldn't see her, but we could hear her," Easton Police Officer Corey McLaughlin recalled at a news conference on Wednesday, per CBS affiliate WBZ-TV.

Officers “were about knee-deep in mud” when they finally spotted her lying in the fetal position, McLaughlin said, according to independent Boston station WHDH.

Three Easton police officers waded “through thick brush and swamp” to reach Tetewsky, the SPD said in Monday’s news release. Officials believe Tetewsky may have been trapped there “for at least three days.”

A muddy area in the Borderland State Park. Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty

However, officers struggled to maneuver through the mud during the rescue. Officer Jason Wheeler said he “fell in” at one point and "could hardly get up,” according to WHDH and WBZ-TV.



“There was a little tree where I could grab it to get myself back up, but it took me 20 seconds to get my feet out of the mud," Wheeler said Wednesday, per WBZ-TV.



Officers initially attempted to pick up the missing woman, but McLaughlin said, “The weight of her on top of our body weight sunk us further,” according to the outlet.

Instead, the group formed a line to help her out of the mud, WHDH reported.

Police cars and UTVs at Borderland State Park. Easton Police Department

Easton firefighters carried Tetewsky about 100 feet out of the woods using a stretcher-like basket, per WBZ-TV.

Tetewsky was then transferred to a utility terrain vehicle and brought to an ambulance, according to WHDH.

The woman was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton with serious but seemingly non-life-threatening injuries, the SPD said.



Barbara Zinaman, Tetewsky’s mother, told The Boston Globe that her daughter is recovering from dehydration, malnourishment and sunburns.

“We are just so thrilled that she was found. It’s a miracle that they found her,” said Zinaman, who was able to see her daughter alongside husband Avram Tetewsky on Monday, per the newspaper.

Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara said officials are also pleased that Tetewsky was found alive. "This was the outcome we hoped for and ultimately, this is a great story everyone — that she is safe and she was rescued," she told reporters at Wednesday’s press conference, per WHDH.



Officials have not publicly speculated on how Tetewsky became stuck in the mud inside the state park.

"I can't really speculate on how she got there, or why she was there but, when we were briefly in there, it was clear to see how someone could be stuck there," McLaughlin said, according to WBZ-TV.

"It's going to take a long time for her to heal physically and emotionally," family members told the outlet. "But she's OK."

