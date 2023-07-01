Police Concerned About ‘Health and Wellbeing’ of Missing Mass. Woman Last Seen Near Local Pond

July 1, 2023
Police in southeast Massachusetts are asking the public to be on the lookout for a woman who has been missing for several days.

Emma Tetewsky, 31, was last seen by Stoughton residents on Monday in the area of Lakewood Drive and Pinewood Pond, also known as Harrison’s Pond, according to a press release from the Stoughton Police Department.

Family last saw Tetewsky, who police say “may also go by the name Fraidl Emmet,” near their residence in Stoughton on Sunday, the department added. They reported her missing on Monday.

Tetewsky may be wearing a light-colored (possibly blue) long-sleeve shirt, cropped leggings and Birkenstock-style sandals, according to police. She is approximately 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs about 120 lbs.

Police do not believe Tetewsky’s disappearance is suspicious, according to FOX affiliate WFXT. However, SPD Chief Donna McNamara said authorities are “concerned for her health and wellbeing.”

Authorities believe Tetewsky is still in the area, “because she did not have access to a vehicle or her cell phone,” according to Friday’s press release.

“She is known to go for walks frequently, she is without a cell phone, and she doesn’t have any money at this time,” McNamara said at a press conference on Thursday, per WFXT. 

“We are concerned that she may not have eaten or drank any water since the last confirmed time of Sunday evening,” she added.

Tetewsky “is known to frequent” both Pinewood Pond in Stoughton and Lake Massapoag in Sharon, according to police. She is also “known to have a history of mental health challenges.”

Police are now asking residents in the towns of Stoughton, Sharon, Easton and Canton “to check their properties, including garages, outbuildings and sheds, under canoes or kayaks, or in any outdoor equipment where someone may seek shelter.”

Tetewsky’s last known location is approximately a mile from where Sharon and Canton intersect with Stoughton.

“Residents and businesses in those areas are also asked to check footage from any cameras they may have for any sightings of Tetewsky between Sunday, June 25, and today,” the SPD said in Friday’s press release.

Crews from across the state have been searching for Tetewsky from the air, ground and water, according to police.

First responders searched the areas of Mill Street and Lakewood Drive on Wednesday “after receiving a tip” that Tetewsky had possibly been spotted in the area, the SPD said in an initial press release on Wednesday. But Tetewsky still has not been found.

McNamara said crews have used quads, dogs and foot patrols to search the wooded areas abutting Pinewood Pond in the days since Tetewsky was reported missing, according to WFXT. 

Sonar, helicopters and drones have also been utilized as part of the search, she added.

Anyone with information about Tetewsky’s whereabouts are asked to contact 911, or Stoughton Police at 781-344-2424.

