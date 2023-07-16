Police Capture Escaped Prison Inmate Who Was on the Run for Over a Week in Pennsylvania

Inmate Michael Burham was captured by police in a wooded area in Warren County on Saturday, nine days after escaping from a Pennsylvania prison

Escher Walcott
Escher Walcott
Published on July 16, 2023 09:13AM EDT
A fugitive who escaped from a Pennsylvania prison earlier this month has been found by police after nine days on the run, authorities said.

Michael Charles Burham was captured on Saturday in a wooded area in Warren County’s Conowingo Township after residents reported a “suspicious individual” in the area to the Pennsylvania State Police before 4:00 p.m. local time, Lt. Col. George Bivens said in a press conference. 

Burham, 34, who was previously described by police as “dangerous” with military experience and survivalist skills, escaped Warren County Prison on July 6. He had been held there on arson and burglary charges.

Fugitive Burham was captured after nine days on the run.

Bivens explained that the fugitive was discovered by a married couple at the back of their property after they heard their dog barking.

They drove in a golf cart to check the area when they found Burham, who was wearing his prison clothes inside out. He had told them he was camping.

"The owner of the property recognized him, got his wife back into the golf cart and drove away from there so that he could immediately contact us as Burham fled into the woods,” Bivens said.

Police quickly rushed to the scene, using dogs to track down Burham, who was discovered “tired and worn out."

Authorities prepared "an isolation cell at Warren County Jail” for Burham following his capture, where he is expected to remain for the weekend. He will then be transferred to a different prison to the one he escaped from, officials told CNN.

Two bags of supplies authorities believe belong to Burham.

Bivens added that Burham didn’t have any weapons on him at the time of his capture, though a search is being conducted in the area he was found in an attempt to recover any possible items.

Law enforcement footage obtained by CNN of Burham shortly after his capture shows the prisoner wearing a light yellow T-shirt and pants, with his hands behind his back as an officer is leading him out of the wooded area. Burham is followed by a dozen other officers in the clip.

Bivens described Burham’s capture as a “great relief.” 

“All of us were always concerned that we would end up with a citizen harmed in some way, or even one of the officers harmed. You’re always worried about things like that, so to not have that play out, it’s a good day,” he added. 

Burham escaped a Pennsylvania prison on July 6.

Burham’s escape was confirmed in a press conference on July 7. He was said to have last been seen at around 11:20 p.m. on July 6 wearing an orange/white striped jumpsuit, a denim jacket and Crocs shoes, per ABC News.

Warren County spokesperson Cecile Stelter said Burham had made his escape in the recreational yard by “elevating himself” on top of exercise equipment in order to reach the metal-grated roof, before lowering himself to the ground using bedsheets tied together. He then fled the prison on foot.

Federal, state and local agencies launched a search using motorized vehicles and K-9 units on the ground, as well as aerial resources including drones and aircraft, per Jamestown Police.

