Pole Vaulters Agree to Share Gold Medal After Grueling Playoff at World Champs: ‘It’s Super Special’

American pole vaulter Katie Moon and Australia's Nina Kennedy shared an emotional hug after agreeing to split the gold medal at this week's World Athletics Championship

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 24, 2023 04:32PM EDT
Katie Moon of Team United States and Nina Kennedy of Team Australia react after competing in the Women's Pole Vault Final during day five of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023
From left: Nina Kennedy and Katie Moon. Photo:

Steph Chambers/Getty

After a grueling three-round playoff to decide the gold medal, American pole vaulter Katie Moon and Australia’s Nina Kennedy shared an emotional hug and agreed to split the world title on Wednesday.

Moon, 32, shared a congratulatory kiss on the cheek and hugged Kennedy 26, after approaching her with the idea. The longtime friends immediately agreed to just split the gold medal at the World Athletics Championship — the biggest track and field competition outside the Olympics — instead of continuing to compete.

The two pole vaulters had matched each other to the “T” for three exhaustive overtime rounds after tying in the initial finals. Both athletes passed the 4.90 bar but then continued to fail to get themselves over on the 4.95 height, eventually calling it a draw.

Kennedy broke down in tears after Moon offered to split the gold.

“I didn’t think she’d want to share it, I thought we might have had to keep jumping,”  Kennedy said afterwards, according to Olympics.com. "But, you know, I kind of looked at her and said, ‘Hey, girl, you maybe wanna share this?

Kennedy continued: "And the relief on her face — and you could see it on my face — and it was mutual. And yeah, absolutely incredible to share a medal with Katie Moon. You know, we’ve been friends for so long so it’s super special.”

Nina Kennedy of Team Australia and Katie Moon of Team United States react after competing in the Women's Pole Vault Final during day five of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023
From left: Nina Kennedy and Katie Moon.

Steph Chambers/Getty

The shared gold medal is Moon’s second world championship, and Kennedy’s first.

"I'm at a point where I've just given it my all," Moon said afterwards. "We went out and we both did pretty much the same thing and it just felt right. We both won today so it was the right call!"

Katie Moon of Team United States and Nina Kennedy of Team Australia react after competing in the Women's Pole Vault Final during day five of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023
From left: Katie Moon and Nina Kennedy.

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty 

The split gold is the first shared world title in World Championships history, according to Olympics.com.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A shared gold medal is a rarity in individual sports, but it has happened before. At the Tokyo Olympics, Qatar's Mutaz Barshim and Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi split the gold medal for the men’s high jump final.

Kennedy told Virgin Media Sport afterwards that the competition with Moon “was super surreal,” while Moon said sharing the world title “just made so much sense in the moment.”

“Oh my gosh, It was such a battle. It really was,” Moon said. “It was really incredible.”

Related Articles
Sha'Carri Richardson, of the United States, shouts out as she celebrates with her gold medal for winning the women's 100 meters during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023
Record-Breaking Sha’Carri Richardson Wins 100-Meter Championship: ‘She Is the Best in the World’
Megan Rapinoe #15of the United States is introduced during a post game ceremony after an international friendly against Wales at PayPal Park
Megan Rapinoe Says Goodbye to USWNT in Farewell Post After World Cup Loss: ‘It Has Been My Honor’
FUKUOKA, JAPAN - JULY 29: Katie Ledecky of United States is seen on the podium with her gold medal from the Women's 800m Freestyle final on day seven of the Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A on July 29, 2023 in Fukuoka, Japan.
Swimmer Katie Ledecky Breaks Michael Phelps’ Record for World Titles with 16th Gold Medal
Simone Biles of USA competes on Vault during the Apparatus Finals on Day 9 of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships
Simone Biles Confirms She's Competing for First Time Since Tokyo Olympics: 'Excited to Get Back Out'
Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States react with their team mates after the Ice Dance Free Dance during the World Team Trophy at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on April 14, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan
U.S. Figure Skating Team Still Doesn’t Have Medals 500 Days After Beijing Olympics Event
Comeback of the Year? Jamal Murray Talks 'Full Circle' Journey From Injury to NBA Champion (Exclusive)
Nuggets' Jamal Murray Reflects on 'Full Circle' Journey from ACL Tear to NBA Champion (Exclusive)
Mutaz Essa Barshim
Olympic High Jumpers Opt to Share First Place in Emotional Moment: 'Can We Have 2 Golds?'
United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m final during the World Athletics Championships in London, Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. Tori Bowie, the sprinter who won three Olympic medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, has died, her management company and USA Track and Field said Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Bowie was 32. She was found Tuesday in her Florida home. No cause of death was given.
U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist Tori Bowie Dead at 32: 'A Great Competitor and Source of Light'
Rickie Fowler and his wife, Allison, prior to Presidents Cup at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club on December 10, 2019, in Melbourne, Australia
Who Is Rickie Fowler's Wife? All About Allison Stokke
Carissa Moore
Surfer Carissa Moore Reveals How She Overcomes 'Moments of Fear' as a 5x World Champion on Tour
Gold medalists team USA pose during the awarding ceremony of the women's team event at the 51st FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, Britain, Nov. 1, 2022.
Team USA Gymnastics Qualifies for Paris 2024 with Win at World Championships: 'Just the Beginning'
Shaun White
Shaun White Qualifies for Men's Halfpipe Final After All-or-Nothing Second Run at Beijing Winter Olympics
Mikaela Shiffrin of Team United States takes 1st place, and beats the victory record (83) in alpine ski word cup of Lindsey Vonnduring the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Giant Slalom on January 24, 2023 in Kronplatz, Italy.
Skier Mikaela Shiffrin Breaks Former Teammate Lindsey Vonn's World Cup Wins Record
Chloe Kim
Chloe Kim Is the First Woman in Olympic History to Win Back-to-Back Gold in Halfpipe
Mikaela Shiffrin, Aleksander Kilde
Mikaela Shiffrin Shares Boyfriend Aleksander Kilde's Sweet Message of Support: 'My Hope for Every Human'
Sue Bird #10 of the Seattle Storm reacts after losing to the Las Vegas Aces 97-92 in her final game of her career during Game Four of the 2022 WNBA Playoffs semifinals at Climate Pledge Arena on September 06, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Sue Bird Retires from WNBA After 20-Year Career: 'Didn't Really Want to Leave the Court'