Ryan Siew, Guitarist in Australian Metalcore Band Polaris, Dead at 26

Ryan Siew, who played guitar in the Australian metalcore band Polaris, has died at 26,

His bandmates Daniel Furnari, Jake Steinhauser, Jamie Hails, and Rick Schneider, announced the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday but did not specify an exact cause.

"It is with shattered hearts & the deepest sorrow that we tell you our dear brother and bandmate Ryan Siew passed away on the morning of Monday, June 19," they wrote alongside a black and white photo of Siew smiling with his guitar.

"He was 26 years old, and for 10 incredible years he was our best friend and artistic soulmate. Those years will never be enough," they added.

"He was kindhearted and clever, he was funny and brave and creative, and he was talented beyond all measure," the bandmates continued. "He loved art, and beauty in all its forms. He loved great food in great company. He loved Harry Potter and psych-thrillers and crime documentaries. He loved music, more diversely than you could ever imagine, and spoke its language in ways that only the rarest among us do."



A day after Siew’s death, the group posted an announcement that they were withdrawing from all their remaining tour dates on their European summer tour following "a serious personal crisis" in the family.

It came after the band posted images on Instagram on June 17 and June 19, where they could be seen playing to crowds in Schweinfurt, Germany.



In January, Siew posted a photo on his personal Instagram account where he appeared to be laying in a hospital bed.

"Hi all!! I haven’t posted here for a while - hope everyone has had a good new year etc etc. I’ve had to step away and spend most of 2023 working on myself and for the first time for as long as I can remember, I’m happy to say I’m no longer on any anti depressants, no longer living with the constant brain fog and lethargy,” the guitarist wrote.



“Although I’ve also had a few health scares that have been quite sobering. Between all of that, I think I’m back on track to be the best version of myself. I’m learning new things, growing and I’m most importantly recovering,” he continued.

Polaris has released four albums in total, from their debut album, Dichotomy, in 2013, to their latest album, The Death of Me , in 2020.