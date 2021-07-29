Love PEOPLE Podcasts? Check Out More Fun-to-Listen-To Podcast Finds
These podcasts offer you something else to listen to once you've gotten your celebrity fix from PEOPLE for the day
Obsessed with podcasts and always looking for your next listen? Check out some of our top recommendations, below.
Of course, you'll want to start with PEOPLE's podcasts: PEOPLE Every Day and PEOPLE in the '90s. The PEOPLE Every Day podcast, hosted by Janine Rubenstein, features exciting celebrity interviews and an in-depth look at the hottest entertainment stories of the day. PEOPLE in the '90s, hosted by Jason Sheeler and Andrea Lavinthal, focuses on the biggest pop culture moments of the decade, and interviews the celebrities who were there to get their take.
You can find our podcasts on Apple Podcasts via iHeartRadio.
Once you're all caught up on PEOPLE's podcasts, check out the friends of the podcasts, below, who are worth a listen.
No Place Like Home
No Place Like Home is a documentary podcast series that follows a classic heist story against the nostalgic backdrop of one of the most famous movies and Hollywood props of all time: The red slippers Judy Garland wore in The Wizard of Oz. The show features journalist Ariel Ramchandani and editor Seyward Darby, who investigate the mystery behind the theft, the unique world of Hollywood memorabilia and the market for lost and stolen art.
Though the shoes were eventually recovered, there are many questions that still cloud this investigation: Who stole the shoes and where were they hiding for 13 years?
Welcome To Your Fantasy
In the 1980s the "male exotic dancers" of Chippendales were everywhere, selling the promise of women's liberation for the price of a few dollars in a g-string. But behind the powerful mullets, oiled pecs, and non-stop parties lies a much darker story of greed, corruption and murder. Historian Natalia Petrzela exposes one of the great, sordid, unexamined stories in American culture.
One Click
One Click explores how a single click on the internet can change your life forever. Season 1 tells the story of DNP (2,4-dinitrophenol), an explosive chemical originally used in WWI-era munitions factories that is now being sold on the internet as a diet pill — leaving hundreds dead in its wake. Together, actress Elle Fanning and journalist Jessica Wapner trace the history of DNP and reckon with the question: Why, despite the perils, have so many turned to DNP and what does it say about the health of our society?
The Secret Room
What's the one secret you've never told anybody? Welcome to The Secret Room, a podcast about the true stories no one ever tells, hosted by Ben Hamm.
Back Issue
Back Issue tells the stories behind formative moments in pop culture. (Remember when Monica allegedly punched Brandy right before they performed live at the MTV Video Music Awards? When Freaknik took over Atlanta, and changed the game for parties everywhere? When Beyonce told Farrah that someone could send her luggage?) Tracy Clayton and Josh Gwynn look back at major moments and ask the big questions, because nostalgia is more than just a feeling.
Natch Beaut
Comedian and beauty expert Jackie Johnson explores the self-care space while laughing, yelling, singing, and keeping things cruelty free. Jackie gabs with celebs, makeup artists, indie brand owners, and fellow funny folks about what beauty and self-care means to them (as well as what's in their bags!). Grab your cucumbers and face mask and join her as she takes the intimidation out of this robust topic.
Celebrity Book Club
Join writer, comedian, and filmmaker Chelsea Devantez and her friends as they recap and celebrate the memoirs of badass celebrity women. These are ladies we all know and love who have been torn down by tabloids and dissected by social media—all while facing career obstacles, broken relationships, and incredible triumphs. You can read along, or just listen, but either way, you definitely want to join this book club.
Add to Cart
"It's such an incredible way to intimately get to know someone right away, diving into our shopping carts," says SuChin Pak, co-host of Add to Cart, a weekly podcast in which she and co-host Kulap Vilaysack have casual discussions centered around the products they're consuming. "The bulk of the show lives in the world of Ku and Su, two kooky Asian aunties trying to make their way through their forties." In each episode, Pak, a veteran journalist who previously worked for MTV News, and Vilaysack, a writer/director/comedian who created the Seeso series Bajillion Dollar Propertie$, go into detail about their online shopping experiences, which encompass a wide range of interests—whether they break down their shower routines by describing the essentials oils and facial cleansers they use, or share hilarious, borderline TMI anecdotes about the benefits of sex pillows. By talking about their shopping habits, Pak and Vilaysack open the door to sharing more personal, intimate stories about family life, current events, and what's happening in their careers, among other things.