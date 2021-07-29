Love PEOPLE Podcasts? Check Out More Fun-to-Listen-To Podcast Finds

These podcasts offer you something else to listen to once you've gotten your celebrity fix from PEOPLE for the day

No Place Like Home

No Place Like Home is a documentary podcast series that follows a classic heist story against the nostalgic backdrop of one of the most famous movies and Hollywood props of all time: The red slippers Judy Garland wore in The Wizard of Oz. The show features journalist Ariel Ramchandani and editor Seyward Darby, who investigate the mystery behind the theft, the unique world of Hollywood memorabilia and the market for lost and stolen art.

Though the shoes were eventually recovered, there are many questions that still cloud this investigation: Who stole the shoes and where were they hiding for 13 years?

Welcome To Your Fantasy

In the 1980s the "male exotic dancers" of Chippendales were everywhere, selling the promise of women's liberation for the price of a few dollars in a g-string. But behind the powerful mullets, oiled pecs, and non-stop parties lies a much darker story of greed, corruption and murder. Historian Natalia Petrzela exposes one of the great, sordid, unexamined stories in American culture.

One Click

One Click explores how a single click on the internet can change your life forever. Season 1 tells the story of DNP (2,4-dinitrophenol), an explosive chemical originally used in WWI-era munitions factories that is now being sold on the internet as a diet pill — leaving hundreds dead in its wake. Together, actress Elle Fanning and journalist Jessica Wapner trace the history of DNP and reckon with the question: Why, despite the perils, have so many turned to DNP and what does it say about the health of our society?

The Secret Room

What's the one secret you've never told anybody? Welcome to The Secret Room, a podcast about the true stories no one ever tells, hosted by Ben Hamm.

Back Issue

Back Issue tells the stories behind formative moments in pop culture. (Remember when Monica allegedly punched Brandy right before they performed live at the MTV Video Music Awards? When Freaknik took over Atlanta, and changed the game for parties everywhere? When Beyonce told Farrah that someone could send her luggage?) Tracy Clayton and Josh Gwynn look back at major moments and ask the big questions, because nostalgia is more than just a feeling.

Natch Beaut

Comedian and beauty expert Jackie Johnson explores the self-care space while laughing, yelling, singing, and keeping things cruelty free. Jackie gabs with celebs, makeup artists, indie brand owners, and fellow funny folks about what beauty and self-care means to them (as well as what's in their bags!). Grab your cucumbers and face mask and join her as she takes the intimidation out of this robust topic.

Celebrity Book Club

Join writer, comedian, and filmmaker Chelsea Devantez and her friends as they recap and celebrate the memoirs of badass celebrity women. These are ladies we all know and love who have been torn down by tabloids and dissected by social media—all while facing career obstacles, broken relationships, and incredible triumphs. You can read along, or just listen, but either way, you definitely want to join this book club.

Add to Cart

