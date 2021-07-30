Vivica A. Fox was a contestant on season 7 of the celebrity reality game show alongside Leeza Gibbons, Kenya Moore and Brandi Glanville

Vivica A. Fox Reflects on Filming The Celebrity Apprentice in 2015: 'I Did Not Call Ivanka Trump A Racist'

Vivica A. Fox is setting the record straight about a resurfaced moment from her TV past.

She told the PEOPLE Every Day podcast hosted by Janine Rubenstein, Fox, 57, cleared up a rumor that has bubbled up surrounding her experience as a contestant on The Celebrity Apprentice.

During Donald Trump's final season as host of the show in 2015, Fox — who stars in season two of Stuck With You, streaming now on ALLBLK — was cast to raise money for the Best Buddies charity. In one episode, she has an encounter with Ivanka Trump that raised eyebrows after it aired, and was recently resurfaced.

During a challenge presentation, Ivanka, 39, told Fox's group, "You all speak very well." Although Fox says she was only "complimenting" them, the comment did not sit well with fans on social media. "You know Black Twitter; they don't play no games. Black Twitter got upset with Ivanka's response and [was] like, '"What do you mean they can speak well, are you insulting them? That's racist."'

For her part, Fox insists, "I did not call Ivanka Trump a racist."

While The Empire alum admits she "doesn't have a problem with Ivanka," she won't say the same for her father, former President Donald Trump.

"Now, if that was her daddy, that would be something else."

Fox says if she did feel "insulted" by Ivanka's response, in the moment, she would have "set it off", a reference to her 1996 movie of the same name.