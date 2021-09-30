Tiffany Haddish, who is hosting the new ATTN: finance advice show Hotline Cha-Ching, says she bought a hypobaric chamber because LeBron James used one

Tiffany Haddish Reveals Her Recent 'Huge Splurge' — and How LeBron James Had a Hand in It!

Tiffany Haddish is sharing some of her biggest — and most unusual — purchases.

The actress, 41, is set to host the new ATTN: and Chime series Hotline Cha-Ching, in which she shares advice and real-life stories with viewers about all things money and finance. Ahead of her new gig, Haddish joined the PEOPLE Every Day podcast hosted by Janine Rubenstein to chat about some of her biggest splurges over the years, sharing the surprising purchase she made just a few years ago.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Haddish admitted to PEOPLE she's "been splurging a lot lately," before sharing, "the first thing I splurged on was a microscope."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Haddish revealed she purchased her microscope years ago, explaining, "That was back in 2016, 2015. Maybe that was 2014 when I bought the microscope. That was splurging, okay? It was like a $300 microscope."

Arrivals on the green carpet of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala Credit: Getty

When asked why she bought that specific item, the comedian said, "Because I'm a scientist ... I like looking at germs. I'm interested in nature, okay?"

While she's had her microscope for a while now, Haddish revealed one of her more recent big buys was just a year ago — and it was LeBron James who inspired her.

"Now, just recently in 2020, I bought a hypobaric chamber. That was a huge splurge," she told PEOPLE. "That was a down payment on a little house in Texas. That's because I saw LeBron James, and he said he be in hypobaric chambers."

Haddish added, "I said, 'Well, if he is performing at his best coming out of a hypobaric chamber, I need to be getting a hypobaric chamber, too, so I can perform at my best.' "

Although she's not afraid of treating herself every now and then, with Hotline Cha-Ching, Haddish — who is a co-producer — is ready to teach young people how to manage money responsibly. Her new series will help make "financial literacy and day-to-day budgeting advice funny and digestible for a younger generation," per the show's official description.

That means offering "salary negotiation tips and the dos and don'ts when trying to budget and financially plan for the future," plus giving "the real-talk on finance, dishing advice and stories from her life that have shaped how she handles money, and the goals associated with it."

Viewers can dial into 1-800-Chime-Line, the show's real hotline, where they can leave messages for Haddish with their own finance-related questions.