Paralyzed Veterans Of America President Charlie Brown Says Competing in Wheelchair Games Changed His Life

Suffering a service injury is devastating, but for disabled veterans, all hope is not lost, in fact some would say it's the start of a new beginning.

"Just like that, I got a rebirth when I was injured", says Paralyzed Veterans of America president Charlie Brown on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast hosted by Janine Rubenstein. On the latest episode, he opened up about the significance of PVA and National Veterans Wheelchair Games in the life of a veteran and how adaptive sports offers second chances.

As the 40th anniversary of NVWG takes over New York City this year, athletes get the opportunity to not only break a sweat, but build their confidence and overall outlook on the future through sports competitions from table tennis to rugby. "There's just not a word that really describes what the Wheelchair Games does to a novice athlete and how much it can improve their quality of life," says Brown.

Brown —who endured a spinal cord injury while enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1985— credits his rehabilitation to the community he fostered with PVA and his initiation into adaptive sports. "[PVA] basically saved my life." He adds, "The games were actually an introduction into life and being an active human being to the community in a different way."

Each year the games draw a crowd of 500 contestants ready to embrace the world of adaptive sports. And although the games are the main attraction, Brown says the personal impact is the most important. "Being able to give back is where my true service is at."