DJ D-Nice has hosted numerous parties over social media with heavy hitters such as Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Obama, Diddy and Mark Zuckerberg all stopping in

DJ D-Nice Says Ellen DeGeneres 'Shocked' Him in Club Quarantine on Instagram: 'I Didn't Know I Was on Her Radar'

DJ D-Nice was in quarantine like the rest of the world when he got the idea to use his skills on the-ones-and-twos to inspire people stuck indoors.

On the latest episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast hosted by Janine Rubenstein, D-Nice opened up about his idea to have the biggest party on Instagram and the one guest who made him do a double take.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Ellen DeGeneres was one that just shocked me because I didn't even know I was on Ellen's radar," says D-Nice whose deejayed for the likes of Barack and Michelle Obama and Mary J. Blige. Not only did DeGeneres join his Instagram Live for the party, but she took a screenshot of the fun then posted it to her personal account asking folks to join in.

The "Call Me D-Nice" artist who has 2.6 million followers on Instagram and drew over 150,000 guests in a single session of Club Quarantine says he and DeGeneres later ran into each other at a restaurant in Los Angeles.

"She came over to the table, slammed her hands down and said, 'I love you.' I looked up and it was Ellen. And I was like, 'Wow, this is pretty cool!"'

D-Nice believes the reason his passion for deejaying has touched the hearts of many people is because he empathizes with the harsh reality that quarantine brought. "I felt the same exact pain that everyone else was feeling." he says. "So to me, it was just so important to continue playing music during that time to help people feel connected."