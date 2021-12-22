The celebrity chef reveals her favorite ways to refresh festive fare with PEOPLE Every Day host Janine Rubenstein

Carla Hall's 'Perfect' Plans for Holiday Leftovers Are So Easy, You Can Prepare Them While You're Cleaning Up

Carla Hall knows just what to do with all those holiday leftovers!

"You've already spent all this time cooking so you really want to get the payoff on the days after the big day, right?" says Hall on the latest episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, hosted by Janine Rubenstein.

With Christmas just days away, the 57-year-old former co-host of The Chew (who partnered with Avast to talk about computer safety) shared three easy ways to rework those leftovers – which even tick the boxes for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

According to the Carla and the Christmas Cornbread author, the meats and veggies from more formal dinners go great in strata, quiche and salads.

Strata, a savory bread pudding, is "the perfect thing to do the next morning when you don't want to cook," Hall says. Just mix eggs and milk with leftovers (bread or rolls included) and let it chill in the fridge.

"You could even do it that night, as you're cleaning up," she suggested of her key multitasking move. "Then get up the next morning, pull it out, boom. You just throw it in the oven until it's puffy and delicious and you can add cheese – or not."

carla-hall.jpg Credit: Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC/Getty

No leftover bread? Just pour eggs and leftovers into a pie shell for an easy quiche, or shred stuffing, meat and leftover veggies into a salad; your cranberry sauce "can become a vinaigrette" for post-Christmas feasts.