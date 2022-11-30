Bethenny Frankel Shares Why 'Amazing' Fiancé Paul Bernon Is 'a Good Partner' 

Bethenny Frankel is feeling "happy and balanced" in her personal and professional life.

The 52-year-old businesswoman – and former Real Housewives star – stopped by the the PEOPLE Every Day podcast Tuesday to talk with host Janine Rubenstein about her new CNBC show Money Court. In addition to talking about the show, Frankel also opened up about why she's so grateful for fiancé Paul Bernon.

"I'm grateful for a sense of balance in my business and personal life and the choices I'm making, the successes I'm experiencing, the daughter I am raising," Frankel said in response to Rubenstein asking her what she's feeling grateful for these days.

"And Paul is amazing," the reality TV star said of her fiance who she's been dating since 2018 after meeting on a dating app. "He's a good partner. He's a good friend. He's a good dad. So everything's good. Everything is really good."

She continued: "I'm happy and balanced and sleeping well and healthy and making good healthy choices in my life personally and professionally."

She concluded by shouting out her new role as a "judge" on Money Court, in which Frankel and co-star Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary weigh in and resolve a wide range of high-stakes financial disputes brought to them by small and expanding businesses. Working as a team, Frankel and O'Leary hear the case and present a strategic solution to set the business on the right path; all participants on the show agree to abide by their ruling.

"Business is like a marriage and if you can't come to terms, we are there to arbitrate and it's binding arbitration," Frankel explained. "We listen to the cases, we deliberate and then we give advice that you are legally bound to agree to, to follow."

Frankel also explained why this was the right show to get her back on TV: "It just sounded like such a great idea. I like things that aren't derivative, that are brand new, that no one's really done before. This hasn't really been done in this way,."

Frankel shared that the experience was unlike anything she's ever done before. "Getting in that studio with Kevin and spending 10 hour days going through these arduous cases — and it's really important and the stakes are so high — was intense," she admitted.

"Each of us elevated the other person's skill set, ideas and the entrepreneur benefited," Frankel said. "It's the most amazing experience I've had on television to date."

Money Court premieres Wednesday, November 30 at 10pm ET/PT.