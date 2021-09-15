Hosted by PEOPLE's Editor-At-Large Janine Rubenstein, PEOPLE Every Day brings you daily exclusive access and intel on the top stories and stars dominating your newsfeed

10 People Every Day Podcast Episodes You've Got to Hear (with Interviews from John Legend, Malala and More!)

Need a new podcast to keep you entertained and up-to-date? PEOPLE Every Day is PEOPLE and iHeartRadio's hit daily podcast, bringing you the top entertainment news and human interest headlines with exclusive celebrity interviews to boot. Come spend your happy hour with us as we take you inside our newsroom, breaking down the day's biggest stories. Whether you're an every day listener or new to the show, check out 10 of our favorite episodes so far, in no particular order:

1. An expert break down of Harry and Meghan's explosive Oprah interview, plus Malala Yousafzai opens up about life after her attack

PEOPLE Editor-in-Chief Dan Wakeford and royals expert Michelle Tauber join the show to analyze the shocking details from Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah, from comments about Archie's skin color to the strained relationship with the royal family. Then, Janine chats with activist Malala Yousafzai about graduating college and how cartoons are her form of escapism.

friends reunion Friends cast | Credit: Mark Seliger

2. PEOPLE's All-Access Pass to The Friends Reunion: From Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer's real-life flirtation to Matt LeBlanc's on-set pranks

PEOPLE Editor-in-Chief Dan Wakeford walks us through the "oh-my-gawd" moments from the much-anticipated Friends reunion, including the cast's predictions for their characters in the current day, to the one thing everyone stole from set. Plus, PEOPLE Every Day gets its first celebrity Zoom bomber.

3. How to Be an Anti-Racist's Dr. Ibram X. Kendi gets emotional discussing the George Floyd trial one year after his murder

Janine has a conversation with George Floyd's sister about how she's keeping her brother's memory alive for his daughter. Then, How to Be an Antiracist author Dr. Ibram X. Kendi joins the show to discuss the steps we can take to create an equitable society.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians - Season 16 (From left to right) Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner | Credit: Miller Mobley/E! Entertainment

4. A look back at Keeping Up with the Kardashians' history and legacy as the hotly- debated hit reality show aired its final episode

PEOPLE TV's Reality Check host Daryn Carp breaks down the final episode and complicated history of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the show millions of people love — or love to hate. All about Kim and Kanye's decision to divorce, what to expect from the show's reunion, and the family's future TV plans. Then, grandmas Rita and Ellin of the Call Your Grandmother podcast stop by for a dramatic re-enactment of Kim, Kris, Khloe and Kourtney's most iconic scenes.

john legend and chrissy teigen Chrissy Teigen and John Legend with daughter Luna and son Miles | Credit: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

5. John Legend opens up about the women he admires and the lessons he's teaching his daughter Luna

Janine sits down with EGOT winner and PEOPLE's former Sexiest Man Alive John Legend to talk about why he's lending his voice to Olympian Simone Biles' new animated short film for SK-II's 'VS' series, wife Chrissy Teigen's return to Twitter, and what he's teaching daughter Luna about beauty and self-love.

6. How Princes Harry and William marked Diana's 60th birthday, plus Mary J. Blige shares why she almost walked away from music

Prince William and Prince Harry reunite for the first time in months to mark what would have been Princess Diana's 60th birthday. Plus, why Meghan McCain says she's leaving 'The View' -- and the meme-worthy moment that made her famous. Then, Janine sits down with the iconic Mary J. Blige, who opens up about her gut-wrenching new documentary and shares why she almost left the music industry.

7. How Meghan Markle celebrated her 40th birthday, plus Kristin Chenoweth on playing the villain in Schmigadoon!

We break down Meghan Markle's Easter egg-filled video message — Harry juggling! A Suits reunion? — as part of her 40x40 initiative to honor her 40th birthday. Plus, what we know about those new eye-opening photos of Princess Eugenie's husband on a yacht with topless women. Then, Broadway icon Kristin Chenoweth stops by to talk about her new show Schmigadoon!, her brother's dislike of musicals, and the first show she and boyfriend Josh Bryant are planning to see post-pandemic.

8. Teacher Appreciation Week: Highlighting resilient, inspirational and hilarious educators from across the country

Janine reunites with her high school choir director to discuss his 40-year career and the life-changing moments they'll never forget. Plus, we honor remarkable teachers after one year of virtual learning. Then, David Jamison (aka The Dope Educator) explains his inspiration for creating over 200 individual handshakes with each of his students.

Sheryl Sandberg Defends Amanda Kloots for Dating After Husband's Death: 'We Judge Women More Harshly' Sheryl Sandberg and Amanda Kloots | Credit: Shutterstock; Randee St. Nicholas/CBS via Getty

9. Sheryl Sandberg on love after loss and defending Amanda Kloots' decision to date after Nick Cordero's death, plus Bennifer goes Instagram official

We break down everything you might have missed this weekend — including the latest drama between HGTV stars (and exes!) Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack and those thirsty, sun-filled snaps from J.Lo and Ben Affleck's big birthday get-away. Plus, much ado about Amanda Kloots's decision to start dating one year after the death of her husband. Then, Facebook COO and all-around superwomen Sheryl Sandberg stops by the show to talk dating, double standards, and how she managed to move on after the death of her husband Dave.

10. PEOPLE Every Day takes you on the ground at the Tokyo Olympics

Infectious disease specialist Dr. William Schaffner answers all of your burning questions about COVID breakthrough cases and the Delta variant. Then, PEOPLE editor Adam Carlson checks in from Tokyo to talk everything Olympics -- from rumored "anti-sex" cardboard beds to what to expect from tomorrow's opening ceremonies.

Bonus pick: Tiffany Haddish opens up about her relationship with Common and her hilarious bargain beauty routine

Tiffany Haddish Credit: Amy Sussman/KCA2021/Getty