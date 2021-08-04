The Broadway actress also rallies for the support of the arts in schools

Kristin Chenoweth's Boyfriend Has 'Been to Two Broadway Shows in His Life — 'I'm Taking Him to Lion King'

Kristin Chenoweth is looking forward to taking her boyfriend to his Broadway show.

The actress, 53, known for starring in musical productions on Broadway like Wicked and Epic Proportions, appeared on the latest episode of PEOPLE Every Day podcast hosted by Janine Rubenstein, where she spoke about her boyfriend, Jason Bryant, and how he hasn't experienced a Broadway musical in person.

"I can't wait," she told Rubenstein. "My boyfriend, he's been to two Broadway shows in his life. He's in a country band. So, I'm going to take him to see Lion King, which the first 20 minutes, he's going to have a heart attack."

Chenoweth is starring in a new musical comedy tv-series, Schmigadoon!, which focuses on a couple that goes on backpacking trip to reignite the spark in their relationship, when they come across a town stuck in a 1940s musical.

When she first read the script, she admitted, that she laughed out loud and that she was eager about the role.

"I was so excited, because I thought, again, it's an ode to everything I love; Music Man, Oklahoma, all of them," she told Rubenstein. "And when I first read the character, I said to Barry, our director, "I've got to have the Mildred Pierce hair, I've got to have the Joker lips. She's maniacal, she's crazy. I need to have it. I need to have the corset be too tight. I need her to be uncomfortable. I need this to be part of my character." And he said, "Go for it. That's what I want you to do."

Chenoweth has played many roles and has starred in a multitude of shows and movies that vary from Glee, RV and The Witches. Rubenstein asked if she likes playing an antagonist, evil or angelic protagonist, and her answer might shock as it relates her role on Schmigadoon!.

"Antagonist all the way. It's way more fun. It's way more fun," she said. "And even in Wicked, when I played Glenda, you know, she looked like this, but she was really wicked too. Not to make it about Wicked, but that was part of the genius of the show, is that both are good. Both women are good and both have the wicked part, just like we all do."

Chenoweth, a mainstay in Broadway, is an advocate of having the arts in schools and says that the form of education is more powerful and supported than most people would like to think.

"And for people that say arts, it's not important in our schools or things like that, I think the success Schmigadoon!, the people that are responding to it, should I say, and I think that Broadway coming back and the anticipation, speaks for itself," she said. "Arts has the power to change lives. And not everybody's to be a chemical engineer, not everybody is to be a whatever. It's an $8 billion business for a reason."