Kaitlyn Bristowe Reacts to The Bachelorette Having Two Leads: 'Why Are We Doing This Again?'

Kaitlyn Bristowe is sharing her thoughts on the new Bachelorette season.

During the latest episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, the Bachelorette alum, 37, told the truth about how she feels about the new season, which contestants she's rooting for and how much she misses being a host for the show.

In 2015, Bristowe was controversially pitted against Britt Nilsson on night one. After a vote by the suitors, Bristowe flew solo on that season.

"I had so many thoughts," Bristowe said after she learned about the two-lead season. "At first I was like, No, please don't do this again. I thought we learned our lesson the first time – nobody liked having two Bachelorettes. The last time it felt like we were pitted against each other."

Tuning into Monday's premiere episode, Bristowe says, she wasn't sure the gambit was going to pay off: "I'm watching last night and I'm just thinking, like, 'Why are we doing this again?'"

But she will remain optimistic."I thought they both deserve their own season," she says. "I love that they have a solid friendship ... that they can like lean on each other and go through this together. But they're not setting them up for success by saying you're dating all of the same guys."

Bristowe continued, "I'm just hoping there's — of course I say no drama, there's gonna be drama — but I'm hoping it just works out for them in the end."

Any drama she can already anticipate? "You can already tell that they do have similar taste in men and that I'm sure that's gonna be a problem."

"It's gonna get messy ... but so are a lot of relationships," she continued. "It's a really scary foundation to start on. When you wanna build a relationship on trust, [but] you don't know who they're there for."

As for her thoughts on the season's contestant, Bristowe already has some favorites. "I actually did like the meatball one," she said, referring to James Clarke, a self-described "meatball enthusiast" from Winnetka, Illinois. "If you're gonna call yourself a meatball enthusiast, you better show up with a meatball sub for everybody enough to feed the whole mansion. And that's what he did. I thought that was really funny."

The podcast host also talked about the importance of the first impression rose, noting that this year's recipients Mario and Tino have good odds for success given the show's history. "Women's intuition!" she notes. "There have been a lot of bachelorettes that have given their first impression rose out to the final winner so I wouldn't be surprised if they made it really far."

The Dancing with the Stars winner, who is planning a wedding with Jason Tartick, also shared the advice she'd give the two leading ladies if asked.