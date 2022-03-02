Love PEOPLE Podcasts? Check Out More Fun-to-Listen-To Podcast Finds

These podcasts offer you something else to listen to once you've gotten your celebrity fix from PEOPLE for the day

Obsessed with podcasts and always looking for your next listen? Check out some of our top recommendations, below.

Of course, you'll want to start with PEOPLE's podcasts: PEOPLE Every Day and Me Becoming Mom. The PEOPLE Every Daypodcast, hosted by Janine Rubenstein, features exciting celebrity interviews and an in-depth look at the hottest entertainment stories of the day. Me Becoming Mom, hosted by Zoë Ruderman, interviews some of the biggest names in pop culture (from Hoda Kotb to Meghan McCain) about their journey to motherhood.

You can find our podcasts on Apple Podcasts via iHeartRadio

Once you're all caught up on PEOPLE's podcasts, check out the friends of the podcasts, below, who are worth a listen.

WhoHaha

For an entire collection of hilariously juicy podcasts, check out WhoHaha. Co-founded by Elizabeth Banks, the digital content studio has built a creative community for women and gender-expansive creators in comedy. As a one-stop shop for funny women, WhoHaha includes shows like Out on the Lanai: A Golden Girls podcast, Girly Mags, What Are Friends For, You Can Tell Me Anything with Teresa Lee, and more.

DIE-ALOGUE

True crime may be the most popular genre of podcasts and we have the perfect suggestion for fans on the hunt for something new. DIE-ALOGUE follows host Rebekah Sebastian as she interviews fascinating people connected to true crime and criminal justice in unique ways. Sebastian speaks with everyone from veteran attorneys like Kirk Nurmi (Jodi Arias) and David Rudolf (Michael Peterson) to retired law enforcement officials, cult experts to cult survivors, and victims advocates to courageous survivors. You'll also find appearances from a slew of popular podcasters and together they explore the themes and subjects often found at the heart of every true crime story.

CRIMINALITY

Reality television and true crime might have more in common than you think, and CRIMINALITY explores all the juicy stories where the two genres intersect. DIE-ALOGUE host Rebekah Sebastian returns alongside her co-host Melissa (one half of the Moms and Murder podcast) to discuss the true story of reality personalities who face more than just champagne problems. While murder stories aren't on the table for this bi-weekly podcast, there are crimes a plenty, including fraud, arrests, mugshots, scandals, and more.

The NewsWorthy

Looking for a fast, fair, and fun way to digest the day's biggest news stories? The NewsWorthy has you covered. Veteran journalist Erica Mandy grew tired of talking heads, alarmist headlines and monotone voices, so she created something different. Each 10-minute episode is packed with politics, tech, business, and entertainment from a variety of sources, with Mandy feeling like a trusted friend who always 'gets' both sides. Now you can find all the news you need in one convenient place.

The Pod Club

With the podcast market becoming increasingly saturated, it can feel daunting trying to keep up with all of the programs of interest. Thankfully, The Pod Club does all the heavy lifting for you. The weekly show brings you the very best recommendations from podcast insiders on what you should be listening to next. Hosted by podcasting veteran Jo Piazza and a rotating cast of podcast hosts, producers and aficionados, The Pod Club makes your life easier by obsessing over everything the audio world has to offer and curating it into one highly entertaining show.

Crime Writers On...

Crime Writers On... is the original true crime review podcast that takes a look at other podcasts, television, and pop culture as a whole. True crime authors, and real-life couple, Rebecca Lavoie and Kevin Flynn lead a round table with noir novelist Toby Ball and journalist-turned-investigator Lara Bricker to chat about other podcasts, as well as journalism, storytelling, TV shows, and films. And make sure to tune in for the special 'Crime of the Week' segment.

Family Secrets

