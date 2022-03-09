The singer-songwriter explains how much she appreciated the "sweet" gift celebrating her seventh studio album Love Sux in a new episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast

Avril Lavigne Says Taylor Swift 'Totally Made My Day' When She Sent Her Flowers Following Album Release

Avril Lavigne is feeling the love for her latest album.

The punk-pop princess, 37, explains how much she appreciated the "sweet" flowers she received from her "forever fan" Taylor Swift in a new episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast.

"She said she's, like, loving the songs and listening to them, and, I mean, she's amazing," Lavigne shares about the touching display to celebrate the recent release of her seventh studio album, Love Sux.

The beautiful bouquet included pink, peach and white flowers, as well as a cute note from the "Lover" singer. "Avril, Been dancing around my kitchen to your fabulous new album!!" the message read. "It's AMAZING, like you."

She signed the sentiment, "Your forever fan, Taylor."

"I joined her up on stage, I don't know, four years ago during one of her tours, we sang 'Complicated' together, and she had told me she was a huge fan," Lavigne adds about her connection with the fellow singer-songwriter.

The "Bite Me" hitmaker added: "That meant so much to me. She's an incredible artist and songwriter, she's such a sweet person and has accomplished so much."

Released on Feb. 25, Lavigne's 12-track album is produced by Travis Barker's DTA Records. The record features appearances from Machine Gun Kelly and Blackbear, and writing from Lavigne's boyfriend Mod Sun.

The Grammy-nominated artist was touched by the support for her latest work from another respected female musician. "From one woman in the music industry to another showing that support ... it means a lot," Lavigne said. "It totally made my day."

Avril Lavigne - Love Sux Credit: Avril Lavigne Instagram

Love Sux marks a return to the punk roots of Lavigne's debut album Let Go, which she "can't believe" was released 20 years ago in June. She reveals that she's "still having just as much fun now" as she did when she debuted as an outspoken 17-year-old and is "grateful to have such an incredible supportive, passionate fan base."

With two decades of hit music to her name, she has been noted as a major influence to chart-topping young female artists like Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish. For Lavigne, "it means so much" to have fans in a new generation of role models.

"I really admire them and how hard they work and how amazing their songwriting is, how strong their songwriting is," she says about the talents of Rodrigo and Eilish. "It's very sincere, and they also just have their own individual styles and vibe and stick to it."

Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo | Credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Lavigne points out that she "had to fight very hard" to release the music she was passionate about at a young age.

"I was just so young; everyone was throwing songs at me," she recalls. "I was fighting and standing up for myself and pushing to write my songs and have the style and production to be what it was."