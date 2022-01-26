The Bachelor in Paradise star talks to the PEOPLE Every Day podcast about her ex-boyfriend Kevin Wendt welcoming a baby with his partner Astrid Loch

Ashley Iaconetti Is 'Really Happy' for Ex Kevin Wendt on His Baby News: He Was 'Into ... Being a Father'

Ashley Iaconetti is discussing her ex-boyfriend Kevin Wendt becoming a father as she awaits the birth of her first child with her husband Jared Haibon next month.

The Bachelor in Paradise star, 33, revealed that she is "really happy" for Wendt and his partner Astrid Loch who welcomed a baby last year on a new episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast.

"He was always like very much into the idea of being a father," she told Janine Rubenstein during her appearance on the podcast. "[It was] something that he looked forward to so much."

Wendt, 37, and Loch, 31, became a family of three when their son August "Auggy" William was born on Nov. 20. The couple met on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise and got engaged in August 2019.

Iaconetti called in quits with Wendt in 2018 after winning The Bachelor Winter Games together.

The reality star is also celebrating the arrival of fellow BiP alums Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk's son, Gates Zev, who was born via emergency C Section on Jan. 18.

"Congratulations to our friends, Raven and Adam, who had a baby last week," she said on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast. "It's been fun to be pregnant with Raven."

She added, "We've gone back and forth multiple times: texts and Instagram, DMs and stuff. 'Like, what are you experiencing now? What are you experiencing now?' And she like texted when she got to the hospital. It's been really nice to like have somebody who was so close in pregnancy as me."

"There are eight in existence," she explained. "That's a lot, that's crazy eight lives that wouldn't be here today if it weren't for Bachelor in Paradise."