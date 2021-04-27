Jennie Garth Recounts Being Put in a Zoo Cage with Luke Perry to Escape 90210 Fans
"It sort of summed it up for me because I felt like a zoo animal," Jennie Garth recalls of her early fame, along with Tori Spelling on this week's episode of the PEOPLE in the '90s podcast
Karamo Says Filming Queer Eye in Texas was the 'First Time' He Experienced 'Blatant' Hatred
Karamo revealed his personal struggles with migraines and the hate he received while filming season 6 of Queer Eye
Idris and Sabrina Elba Open Up About Their Own Marriage to Help Others: 'We're Learning Every Day'
The couple have launched S'able Labs, a new lifestyle brand focused on relationships
Julianne Moore Says Her 'Scary, Entertaining' Horror Series Lisey's Story Is a 'Metaphor for What a Marriage Means'
Julianne Moore Says Her Horror Series Lisey's Story Is a 'Metaphor for What a Marriage Means'
The actress talks about her role in Apple TV+'s Stephen King adaptation and why she was "so excited" to take on the new genre
Elizabeth Hurley Says She's Still Friends with Hugh Grant: 'We Went Through So Much Together'
"I’m still extremely good friends with Hugh," Hurley tells PEOPLE in the '90s Podcast
Chelsea Handler Says Committing to Therapy Has Made Her a 'Kinder, Gentler Person All Around'
"It was so important for me to tell people, 'You're not alone,'" says the comedian and best-selling author, who hosts her new iHeartRadio podcast Dear Chelsea with longtime assistant Brandon Marlo