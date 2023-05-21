The 12 Cutest Plus-Size Summer Dresses Under $50 at Amazon

Summer is right around the corner, and to prepare for the season, you’ll want to invest in dresses made for hot weather. Luckily, Amazon is packed with dresses for every occasion, whether you’re heading to a barbecue or a wedding.

Those in the market for plus-size dresses have plenty to choose from at the moment — the site has an entire section devoted to plus-size garments — and to make things super easy, we plucked out 12 dresses that are beloved by customers (as indicated by their numerous five-star ratings). You’ll find eye-catching prints, versatile styles, and lightweight fabrics you’ll love all summer long. The best part? You won’t have to spend more than $50.

Keep reading to check out the best plus-size summer dresses you can buy at Amazon right now.

Plus-Size Dresses Under $50 at Amazon

Those searching for a breathable beach outfit should consider this short-sleeve maxi dress that’s soft, light, and constructed with a slit on one side, keeping you cool on even the hottest of days. The dress hits right above the ankles and has two V-necks — one in the back and one in the front. It even has two side pockets that are big enough to slip your phone inside.

Another must-have find is this $50 A-line maxi dress, which has racked up more than 750 five-star ratings. The high-cut, cinched waist is flattering, while the poofy ruffle sleeves are a statement-making detail. It’s available in 33 colors, so nearly everyone can find something to add to their closet, and shoppers can choose from sizes large plus to 5X-large plus. One reviewer enthused that this is “probably the most comfortable dress I have ever bought on Amazon.”

If you’d prefer a shorter A-line dress that hits above the knees, look no further than the Floerns V-Neck Ruffle Hem Short Dress. Designed with a lightweight fabric, this summer dress will keep you cool whether you’re vacationing or simply heading to brunch. The flowy dress also features a cinched bust and plunging neckline. Future wearers can choose from 20 color and print options available in sizes large plus to 4X-large plus.

One reviewer explained, “I’ve been trying to find dresses for a cruise, and this one fits the bill perfectly.” They also wrote that it’s “flattering and flowy” as well as “true to size.” Another reviewer added, “I will be ordering it again in more colors.”

Heading to a summer wedding, birthday, or graduation ceremony soon? Snap up this $47 midi dress that’s earned over 3,000 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers. It’s outfitted with mid-length sleeves, along with a lace neckline that will make you stand out regardless of the occasion. The material is super soft, according to reviewers, and the dress itself is finished off with an elegant chiffon hem that falls right below the knees.

One shopper explained that the dress “fits like it was made for me.” They also wrote: “The lace bodice is beautiful, soft, and stretchy. The waistband looks like a satin ribbon, but it’s actually elastic, so it stays put. The chiffon even has a slight stretch to it and lays great on the body.”

Keep scrolling to check out more of the best plus-size dresses under $50 at Amazon.

