The 12 Cutest Plus-Size Summer Dresses Under $50 at Amazon

Set yourself up for the season with these breezy, light, and affordable dresses

By Monica Bell
Published on May 21, 2023 06:30 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

The 12 Cutest Plus-Size Summer Dresses Under $50 at Amazon
Photo:

People / Reese Herrington

Summer is right around the corner, and to prepare for the season, you’ll want to invest in dresses made for hot weather. Luckily, Amazon is packed with dresses for every occasion, whether you’re heading to a barbecue or a wedding.

Those in the market for plus-size dresses have plenty to choose from at the moment — the site has an entire section devoted to plus-size garments — and to make things super easy, we plucked out 12 dresses that are beloved by customers (as indicated by their numerous five-star ratings). You’ll find eye-catching prints, versatile styles, and lightweight fabrics you’ll love all summer long. The best part? You won’t have to spend more than $50. 

Keep reading to check out the best plus-size summer dresses you can buy at Amazon right now. 

Plus-Size Dresses Under $50 at Amazon

Those searching for a breathable beach outfit should consider this short-sleeve maxi dress that’s soft, light, and constructed with a slit on one side, keeping you cool on even the hottest of days. The dress hits right above the ankles and has two V-necks — one in the back and one in the front. It even has two side pockets that are big enough to slip your phone inside.  

SCOMCHIC Women Plus Size Maxi Dress Short Sleeve Wrap V Neck High Low Split Ruffle Long Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Scomchic Wrap Split Ruffle Dress, $37.99; amazon.com

Another must-have find is this $50 A-line maxi dress, which has racked up more than 750 five-star ratings. The high-cut, cinched waist is flattering, while the poofy ruffle sleeves are a statement-making detail. It’s available in 33 colors, so nearly everyone can find something to add to their closet, and shoppers can choose from sizes large plus to 5X-large plus. One reviewer enthused that this is “probably the most comfortable dress I have ever bought on Amazon.” 

MakeMeChic Women's Plus Size Boho Floral Short Sleeve High Waist A Line Swing Maxi Dress

Amazon

Buy It! MakeMeChic Boho Floral Swing Maxi Dress in Multicolor, $49.99; amazon.com

If you’d prefer a shorter A-line dress that hits above the knees, look no further than the Floerns V-Neck Ruffle Hem Short Dress. Designed with a lightweight fabric, this summer dress will keep you cool whether you’re vacationing or simply heading to brunch. The flowy dress also features a cinched bust and plunging neckline. Future wearers can choose from 20 color and print options available in sizes large plus to 4X-large plus. 

One reviewer explained, “I’ve been trying to find dresses for a cruise, and this one fits the bill perfectly.” They also wrote that it’s “flattering and flowy” as well as “true to size.” Another reviewer added, “I will be ordering it again in more colors.” 

Floerns Women's Plus Size Wrap V Neck Short Sleeve Ruffle Hem A Line Short Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Floerns V-Neck Ruffle Hem Short Dress in Dusty Pink, $37.99–$39.99; amazon.com

Heading to a summer wedding, birthday, or graduation ceremony soon? Snap up this $47 midi dress that’s earned over 3,000 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers. It’s outfitted with mid-length sleeves, along with a lace neckline that will make you stand out regardless of the occasion. The material is super soft, according to reviewers, and the dress itself is finished off with an elegant chiffon hem that falls right below the knees.

Pinup Fashion Plus Size Lace Chiffon Wrap V Neck Dresses Women Cocktail Wedding Guest Midi Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Pinup Fashion Lace Chiffon Midi Dress in Light Blue, $46.99; amazon.com

One shopper explained that the dress “fits like it was made for me.” They also wrote: “The lace bodice is beautiful, soft, and stretchy. The waistband looks like a satin ribbon, but it’s actually elastic, so it stays put. The chiffon even has a slight stretch to it and lays great on the body.” 

Keep scrolling to check out more of the best plus-size dresses under $50 at Amazon. 

Nemidor Womens Casual Plus Size Summer Boho Chiffon Print Midi Skater Dress with Ruffle Sleeve NEM297

Amazon

Buy It! Nemidor Midi Skater Dress, $36.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com 

Ahlaray Womens Plus Size Dresses Short Sleeve Faux Wrap Causal Swing Dress with Pockets, L-4XL

Amazon

Buy It! Ahlaray Faux Wrap Swing Dress with Pockets, $39.99; amazon.com 

Kancystore Women's Short Sleeve Plus Size Maxi Dress with Pockets Loose Casual Summer Dresses

Amazon

Buy It! Kancystore Short Sleeve Maxi Dress with Pockets, $35.98; amazon.com 

Floerns Women's Plus Size Striped Print Wrap V Neck Short Sleeve A Line Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Floerns Striped Print Wrap A-Line Dress, $32.99–$34.99; amazon.com

Romwe Women's Plus Size Contrast Mesh Short Sleeve Bow Tie Neck A-Line Party Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Romwe Mesh Bow Tie A-Line Party Dress, $36.99; amazon.com 

Milumia Women's Plus Size Tropical Leaf Print Ruffle Sleeve Pleated Short Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Milumia Pleated Short Dress, $18.99; amazon.com

Kancystore Women's Plus Size Dresses Casual Loose Pocket Short Sleeve Slits Plus Size Long Maxi Dress XL-5X

Amazon

Buy It! Kancystore Loose Pocket Maxi Dress, $36.85; amazon.com 

The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress

Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Brit Tiered Maxi Tent Dress, $20.70 (orig. $59.90); amazon.com 

