Between writing viral hits like "Watermelon Sugar" and "As It Was," it's hard to believe that Harry Styles made time to start his beloved beauty brand, Pleasing. Inspired by things that Styles himself uses in his own routine, the gender-neutral brand is most commonly known for its assortment of nail lacquers. “When we decided Pleasing would make beauty products, I wanted to make sure they would be something I would use,” Styles said in a press release. While there are so many celebrity beauty brands on the market, Pleasing is intended to empower all. In fact, in an interview with Dazed, Styles boasted that the goal of the collection was to help people feel most confident, regardless of which product they choose. “I don’t think being beautiful or feeling beautiful is about looking good," he said. "When people are happy and glowing, they’re radiating. And that’s what I think the products do — it’s about helping you feel beautiful." Although Pleasing started with polishes, it has since expanded into other beauty categories such as skincare and makeup, including a makeup collection the brand launched with designer Marco Ribeiro. Below, we’re sharing some of the best Pleasing products that you should definitely consider getting your hands on as soon as you can. Pleasing Syrupberry Polish Pleasing View On Pleasing.com With an eclectic vibrant pink hue, the Syrupberry Polish is truly the perfect shade of pink. Similar to other polishes in the line, each lacquer has a formula that’s thick but sheer, so it’s simple to layer or combine with other colors. Its formula is also vegan, cruelty-free, and made with sustainable, plant-based solvents. Plus, the polish arrives with cute decals or stickers that can be applied on top of the polish for added pizzazz. Price at time of publish: $20 Size: 0.43 oz. | Color: Vibrant pink The 6 Best Press-On Nails of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Pleasing Hand + Nail Balm Pleasing View On Pleasing.com Created with a combination of three hero ingredients — shea butter, snow mushroom, and apricot — this hand and nail balm soothes, softens, and hydrates with each application. Its formula is thick enough to feel like a luxe moisturizer yet melts into the skin in a matter of minutes. The best part? It won’t feel greasy or leave any residue whatsoever. Price at time of publish: $25 Size: 1.7 oz. | Key Benefits: Soothing, hydrating, moisturizing Pleasing Everybody Oil Matte Moisture Glow Pleasing View On Pleasing.com If you’re looking for a bit of extra TLC for some dry skin, you’ll want to add this oil to your routine. Created with a mixture of jojoba seed, evening primrose, buckthorn berry, and bitter orange flower oil, it quickly absorbs while soothing, replenishing, moisturizing, and rejuvenating your skin. Use it after a day spent in the sun or during a night spent practicing some self-care at home. Also: the brand advises applying it daily whenever moisture or a bit of extra glow is needed. Price at time of publish: $45 Size: 5 oz. | Key Benefits: Replenishing, moisturizing, and soothing These Are the 9 Best Face Oils of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Pleasing Acid Drops Pleasing View On Pleasing.com Pleasing is all about increasing your confidence, and what’s better than going to sleep and waking up with bright, glowy skin? These drops combine a mixture of AHAs, like natural malic acid and salicylic acid, along with brightening ingredients, like lemon and papaya, in order to create a natural, chemical-peel-like formula. With just a drop of product, it’s meant to be applied before bed, revealing soft, glowing skin the second you wake up. It also helps reduce the appearance of pores and blemishes, exfoliates dead skin cells, and evens out skin tone. Price at time of publish: $35 Size: 0.94 oz. | Key Benefits: Brightening, smoothing, and evens skin tone The 15 Best Face Masks for Glowing Skin in 2023 Pleasing Sprouting Polish Pleasing View On Pleasing.com Searching for an opaque shade of green? This Sprouting polish has your back. Thanks to its thicker formulation, only a few coats are required for a huge color payoff. The brand advises applying it over or under other shades to create an assortment of personalized hues. And we’d be remiss to mention that you can remove the round cap if you prefer to apply the polish with the narrower handle underneath. Price at time of publish: $20 Size: 0.43 oz. | Color: Light green Pleasing Pearly Tops Polish Pleasing View On Pleasing.com A good shade of white is the perfect nail color for all occasions, ranging from date night to weddings, and this one is your new go-to neutral. With a subtle iridescent undertone and matte finish, the polish was created to be worn alone and give off a barely-there effect. However, it can also be worn on top of any polish for an added touch of shine. Price at time of publish: $20 Size: 0.43 oz. | Color: Pearly white Pleasing The Pleasing Pen Pleasing View On Pleasing.com If you’re looking to awaken tired eyes and hydrate your lips simultaneously, you’ll want to use this Pleasing Pen. Combining two potent serums with cooling steel rollers, it helps diminish signs of aging, awaken tired eyes, soothe dry lips, and create lasting hydration. “The Pleasing Pen is great because if you’re feeling a little less than lovely, you can refresh yourself anyway,” Styles said in a press release. “The lip oil dries matte in about a minute, perfect to give yourself a mini massage with the eye serum.” Price at time of publish: $30 Size: 2 x 0.2 oz. | Key Benefits: Awaken tired eyes, diminish signs of aging, hydrate dry lips Pleasing Beach Ball Polish Pleasing View On Pleasing.com For a shade that can be worn year-round, Beach Ball Polish should be your top pick. With a deep blue hue, the polish provides a glossy opaque finish that looks great alone or within nail designs (such as a French manicure or accent nail). Price at time of publish: $20 Size: 0.43 oz. | Color: Dark blue Pleasing Nonna's Sorbet Polish Pleasing View On Pleasing.com You'll want to invest in Nonna’s Sorbet if you’re looking for a vibrant yellow polish. With an uber-bright shade, the hue is perfect for beach days and vacations. Each polish arrives with a set of coordinating nail decals, so you can wear the polish alone or add in some fun matching nail art stickers to spice it up. Price at time of publish: $20 Size: 0.43 oz. | Color: Bright yellow Pleasing The Pearlescent Illuminating Serum Pleasing View On Pleasing.com Truth be told: the Pearlescent Illuminating Serum is the key to glowing skin. Inspired by female Japanese divers, the serum is intended to be worn alone or underneath makeup to smooth and add a major glow simultaneously. “They collected pearls for Morimoto with no gear, just a net," Styles explained in a press release. "Their skin looks so fresh, shining in the sun and I wanted a product that would give that feeling. The serum brightens skin over time but it also immediately smoothes out the appearance of your skin like you’ve just come from the cold ocean.” Price at time of publish: $35 Size: 0.5 oz. | Key Benefits: Glowing, smoothing Frequently Asked Questions Why did Harry Styles create Pleasing? Styles created Pleasing with the intention of creating beauty products that everyone could use. Each product was established in order to help people feel most confident. Who is Pleasing owned by? Harry Styles owns Pleasing, founding the brand in 2021. Pleasing started with nail lacquers and has since expanded into other beauty categories, including skincare. Who is the face of Pleasing? The face of Pleasing is Mick Fleetwood. The two partnered up in August 2022 for the brand's new Shroom Bloom collection. Take Our Word For It Rachel Dube is a contributor for PEOPLE. Rachel Dube is a contributor for PEOPLE. She has tested hundreds of beauty products across all categories, including many, many celebrity beauty brands. She's previously covered many beauty topics across all categories, such as skincare, makeup, and haircare. For this story, she connected with Pleasing representatives, researched information about the brand, and tested a few of the products firsthand.