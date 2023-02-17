Between writing viral hits like "Watermelon Sugar" and "As It Was," it’s hard to believe that Harry Styles made time to start his beloved beauty brand, Pleasing. Inspired by things that Styles himself uses in his own routine, the gender-neutral brand is most commonly known for its assortment of nail lacquers. “When we decided Pleasing would make beauty products, I wanted to make sure they would be something I would use,” Styles said in a press release.

While there are so many celebrity beauty brands on the market, Pleasing is intended to empower all. In fact, in an interview with Dazed, Styles boasted that the goal of the collection was to help people feel most confident, regardless of which product they choose. “I don’t think being beautiful or feeling beautiful is about looking good," he said. "When people are happy and glowing, they’re radiating. And that’s what I think the products do — it’s about helping you feel beautiful."

Although Pleasing started with polishes, it has since expanded into other beauty categories such as skincare and makeup, including a makeup collection the brand launched with designer Marco Ribeiro. Below, we’re sharing some of the best Pleasing products that you should definitely consider getting your hands on as soon as you can.