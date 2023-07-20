This Wireless Bra That Offers ‘Supreme Support’ and ‘All-Day Comfort’ Is on Sale for Just $17 at Amazon

Finding a comfortable and supportive bra is harder than it should be. Rather than trying on hundreds of bras, consider the recommendation of thousands of Amazon shoppers who swear by the best-selling Playtex Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra, which is on sale right now.

The full-coverage bra is made from a nylon-spandex blend, making it super soft and stretchy. And the fabric is moisture-wicking, so you stay cool and dry throughout the day. The bra has built-in support thanks to higher sides, fuller cups, and wide, adjustable straps. Plus, the cushioned straps don’t dig into skin, making it comfortable to wear for hours on end, and there are smoothing panels on each side — no bulging material poking through T-shirts and dresses. It’s finished off with a hook and eye closure, so it’s easy to take on and off.

Shoppers can choose from a slew of colors, including crystal gray and zen blue, all of which are available in sizes 34C through 48DDD.

Playtex Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra, $17 (Save 55%)

Amazon

Over 43,000 Amazon shoppers have given the wireless bra a five-star rating, with customers calling it the “best bra ever” thanks to “supreme support” with “all-day comfort.” One reviewer wrote, “This is the first bra I’ve tried without underwires that actually holds me up and looks like I am wearing an underwire bra.” Another person said, “I am tossing out my old ones and stocking up on these.”

“I’ve been wearing these for over a decade,” another five-star reviewer enthused. They also wrote, “I will probably never be without at least a few in my lingerie drawer because they give all-day support without wires or monoboob. They also last two–three years in heavy rotation!” They finished off by saying, “They do the heavy lifting so you can look great in a shirt!”

Not sure if the bra is going to fit? Luckily, you can opt-in for Amazon’s Try Before You Buy program, which allows Prime members to try on eligible items before committing to them. Once the item arrives, you’ll have seven days to test it out, and you can send back anything that doesn’t work. Amazon will only charge you for the products that you keep.

Head to Amazon to snag the Playtex Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra while it’s on sale, then keep scrolling to check out other on-sale bras.

Warner’s Cloud 9 Wireless Comfort Bra, $21 (Save 52%)

Amazon

Playtex 18-Hour Full Coverage Bra, $21 (Save 69%)

Amazon

Maidenform DreamWire Underwire Bra, $20 (Save 58%)

Amazon

