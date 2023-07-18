Child Recovering From Acid Attack at Playground Speaks Out: 'I Hope She Gets What She Deserves'

The 11-year-old suffered second and third-degree burns on her back, legs and arms, according to her family

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

Updated on July 18, 2023 04:50PM EDT

The 11-year-old Detroit girl who received second and third-degree burns after another girl allegedly threw acid on her at a school playground is speaking out against her attacker.

“I hope she gets what she deserves, and they all get what they deserve,” Deaira Summers told local WXYZ.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy told PEOPLE this week that the 12-year-old suspect is facing charges of felony assault and intent to do great bodily harm.

The prosecutor’s office is also investigating whether charges should be filed against an adult, as Deaira’s family has alleged the suspect’s mother had given her the acid to throw on their daughter following a dispute at the park.

The 12-year-old's name hasn't been released. It was unclear if the girl has entered a plea.

“This is an extremely troubling set of allegations. Instant horrible decision making can have lifelong effects on others," Worthy said in a statement to PEOPLE. "There is no excuse for this."

Girl, 12, Charged With Throwing Acid on Girl, 11, During Playground Argument

GoFundMe

In a GoFundMe created by Debra Golston, Golston said her granddaughter Deaira Summers was at a local school park with her younger siblings and cousins “when an altercation between an older, unknown teenager and one of Deaira’s cousins occurred.”

But “the unknown teenager’s mother brought acid to the park for her child to retaliate,” Golston claimed in the fundraiser for Deaira's medical expenses.

Deaira and her siblings left the park in a hurry, but realizing she forgot her purse, the 11-year-old girl ran back to pick it up. 

“She returned for her purse and was then doused with acid by the older teenager,” the grandmother alleged in the GoFundMe. 

Deaira told local WDIV that “two seconds later, it started like burning and went through my shirt, my shorts.”

"I was screaming and I was crying,” she said.

A Detroit fire truck passes by the Children's Hospital of Michigan during a parade to support healthcare workers work during the COVID-19 pandemic
Children's Hospital of Michigan.

Gregory Shamus/Getty

Dominique Summers, Deaira’s mother, told WXYZ her daughter received burns on her back, legs, and arms.

“How does a child even think to bring acid to a park?” the mother asked.

Dominique told the outlet she also believes an adult gave the 12-year-old suspect the acid and that she wants to see them “arrested for what they did to my daughter.”

“You don’t know what you did," she said. "I feel like it was the most evil thing you could do to a kid and especially the fact that she was an innocent bystander."

The 12-year-old suspect faces a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, the prosecutor’s office told PEOPLE. The child was also ordered to not have any contact with Deaira or her family.

Meanwhile, Dominique talked about her daughter's struggle to recover from the “traumatizing” attack.

“It takes maybe two hours what used to be 20 minutes getting dressed," Summers told WXYZ. "It takes about 2 hours to give her her medicine. I have to give her medication 30 minutes before she takes a bath."

