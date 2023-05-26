Plane Passenger Opens Emergency Door Midway Through Flight to South Korea

“He was tinkering with the handle,” said Asiana Airlines official Han Jae Min

By Kimberlee Speakman
Updated on May 26, 2023 10:40 AM
asiana airlines flight
Photo:

FG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Passengers onboard an Asiana Airlines flight to South Korea are recovering from the ultimate flight fright after an unnamed man suddenly opened the emergency exit door midway through their journey.

Videos posted on Twitter show passengers seated near the open airplane door being blown back by the onrushing air while buckled into their seats. Their clothes and hair can also be seen wildly blown around as they clutch onto their seat armrests.

Asiana Airlines officials told NBC News the incident happened shortly before the plane landed on its hour-long flight from Daegu to Jeju island on Friday. At the time the Airbus aircraft had been flying at about 700 feet, added NBC. 

The airline also told the outlet that there were 200 people onboard, including staff, and that other passengers had tried to prevent the man from opening the door.

“The male passenger who sat next to the emergency exit door that opened said that he was tinkering with the handle and that he opened the door,” Asiana Airlines official Han Jae Min told NBC News. “He is currently being questioned by the police and we understand that he told the police that he opened the door.”

The Korean Transport Ministry told ABC News in a statement that the man was detained after landing for violating the aviation security law, which prohibits people onboard an aircraft from opening an emergency exit. This carries the potential penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

It added that 12 passengers were treated at the hospital for symptoms including hyperventilation while others reported suffering ear pain immediately after the emergency door was opened, reported ABC News.

Passengers on the flight included teenage athletes who planned to attend track and field competitions in Ulsan, another city in South Korea, according to multiple outlets.

Asiana Airlines and the Transport Ministry did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Related Articles
Justin Long and Kate Bosworth attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Justin Long and Kate Bosworth Shared Their Amazon Travel Essentials — and They Start at Just $7
Shaun White Reveals Why His Girlfriend Nina Dobrev Makes the Best Travel Companion
Shaun White Reveals Why Girlfriend Nina Dobrev Makes the Best Travel Companion (Exclusive)
Alix Earl documents being stranded in Italy after villa âdidnât existâ
Alix Earle 'Stranded' in Italy After She Says Got 'Scammed' by Booking Villa That 'Doesn't Exist'
Jeannie Mai Jenkins Travel Diary
Jeannie Mai Jenkins Surprised Husband Jeezy with Trip to Vietnam for 2nd Anniversary — See Photos (Exclusive)
Shawn Johnson Addresses 'Some Questions' After Showing Her Kids in Helicopter Co-Piloted by Husband
Shawn Johnson Addresses a 'Lot of Questions' After Showing Kids Flying in Plane Co-Piloted by Husband
galactic-starcruiser
Disney Announces It Will Close Its Star Wars Hotel, Galactic Starcruiser, Just Over a Year After Opening
$25 Jars Brought at Thrift Store Found To be Qing Dynasty Antiques Worth $74,500
$25 Jars Bought at Thrift Store Found to Be Qing Dynasty Antiques Worth $74,500
An Orca encroaches upon the sailing boat during the hour long attack
Pod of Orcas Attack Couple's Yacht Midway Through Sailing Training Course in Morocco
Disney 100th anniversary
Fight Breaks Out at Walt Disney World Over Photo Op Near 100th Anniversary Sign
Olympic Gold Medalist, Founder of Always Dream, and Author Kristi Yamaguchi is seen on Central Park West while participating in the 2nd Annual Japan Day Parade in New York City on May 13, 2023. Yamaguchi is the Parade‚Äôs Grand Marshal. New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Honorary Chairman, Ambassador Mikio Mori, the Consul General of Japan in New York also marched in the parade. Pictured: Kristi Yamaguchi Ref: SPL6704862 130523 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Andrew Schwartz / SplashNews.com Shutterstock USA: 1 646 419 4452 UK: 020 8068 3593 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights
Kristi Yamaguchi Calls NYC Japan Parade 'So Important' in Light of 'Anti-Asian Hate Sentiments' (Exclusive)
All About the Real Places in North Carolina That Inspired Netflix’s Outer Banks
Where Does 'Outer Banks' Take Place? All the Show's References to Real North Carolina Locations
Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen, Book Club:2
'Book Club: The Next Chapter': All the Real-Life Places Diane, Vivian, Carol and Sharon Visit in Italy
DAWSON'S CREEK, (from left): Michelle Williams, James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, (Season 1), 1998-2003
Where Was 'Dawson's Creek' Filmed? All About the Real Locations Behind Capeside
Trevor Jacob of the United States celebrates after the Men's Snowboard Cross Small Final on day eleven of the 2014 Winter Olympics at Rosa Khutor Extreme Park on February 18, 2014 in Sochi, Russia
Former Olympian Trevor Jacob Admits He Staged Calif. Plane Crash for YouTube Sponsorship Deal
The A- List BÉIS Bag Shay Mitchell
This Spacious Weekender Bag from Shay Mitchell's Luggage Brand Is an Overpacker's Saving Grace
James Jaronczyk
Body of Missing Boat Racer Found 4 Days After He Fell Overboard