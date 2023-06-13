Pixar Debuts First Teaser for 'Elio,' About a Boy Who Connects with Aliens: Watch

A young boy is tasked with representing Earth to a group of aliens from around the galaxy in Pixar's next movie.

On Tuesday, Pixar and Disney released the teaser trailer for Elio, which follows a young boy named Elio (Yonas Kibreab) as he is accidentally identified as Earth's leader when an alien organization reaches out to the human world.



In the trailer, aliens are shown contacting a military base and urge the woman monitoring the situation, voiced by America Ferrara, to "bring us your leader" until she is interrupted by a phone call from her son, Elio.

While Elio and his mom can't complete their conversation, his call somehow seems to identify himself to the aliens, and he is quickly sucked into a tessellated space entity that transports him to a meeting of the "United Advanced Species of the Universe."



The alien organization believes Elio to be the leader of Earth, and though he initially tells him he's not, he decides to step into the role when they threaten to remove his memory — after which he learns his planet is on some sort of trial.

In the movie, Elio "finds himself inadvertently beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide," as an official synopsis for the movie from Pixar states.



"Mistakenly identified as Earth’s ambassador to the rest of the universe, and completely unprepared for that kind of pressure, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, survive a series of formidable trials and somehow discover who he is truly meant to be," the synopsis reads.



Pixar announced Tuesday that Jameela Jamil and Brad Garrett are among Elio's voice cast, which also includes child actor Kibreab and Ferrara, 39. The movie is directed by Adrian Molina, who cowrote and codirected the animation studio's 2017 film Coco.

The next Pixar film follows the studio's new release Elemental, which hits theaters Friday. The movie is set to be followed by a sequel to Pixar's 2015 release Inside Out which the studio announced will release during summer 2024 back in September.



Elio releases in theaters March 1, 2024.

