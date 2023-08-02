Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooter Sentenced to Death for 2018 Antisemitic Attack

Robert Bowers was convicted in June for the mass shooting that killed 11 congregants

By Staff Author
Published on August 2, 2023 05:27PM EDT
A makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the aftermath of a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh, Oct. 29, 2018. Robert Bowers, a truck driver who shot and killed 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in the nation's deadliest attack on Jewish people, was found guilty, Friday, June 16, 2023. Bowers was tried on 63 criminal counts, including hate crimes resulting in death and obstruction of the free exercise of religion resulting in death.
A memorial outside the Tree of Life Synagogue after the Oct. 29, 2018 shooting. Photo:

AP/Matt Rourke

Robert Bowers, who was convicted last month for the 2018 mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue that killed 11 congregants received a death penalty sentence from a jury.

The jury had been deliberating since Tuesday morning until they indicated that they had reached a verdict at 11:15 am Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. 

About a half-hour later, U.S. District Judge Robert J. Colville read the jury's unanimous decision inside a courtroom that included survivors and victims’ family members. 

Andrea Wedner, one of the survivors from the Tree of Life shooting who lost her mother, Rose Mallinger, in the antisemitic attack, reportedly sobbed following the verdict, while Michele Rosenthal, whose two siblings were killed, gave a hard look at Bowers, per the Post-Gazette.

Bowers, 50, spread antisemitic and white supremacist beliefs online prior to carrying the attack on the synagogue on October 27, 2018, per the Associated Press. According to authorities, Bowers had with him three handguns and an AR-15 assault rifle at the time of the rampage.

Shooting makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life Synagogue , Pittsburgh, USA - 28 Oct 2018
Tree of Life Synagogue. ene J Puskar/AP/REX/Shutterstock

KDKA reported, according to police sources, that Bowers yelled “all Jews must die” after entering the Tree of Life synagogue during a Saturday morning Shabbat service. The 11 victims killed in the shooting were Joyce Fienberg, 75; Richard Gottfried, 65; Rose Mallinger, 97; Jerry Rabinowitz, 66; Cecil Rosenthal, 59; David Rosenthal, 54; Bernice Simon, 84; Sylvan Simon, 86; Daniel Stein, 71; Melvin Wax, 87; and Irving Younger, 69.  Authorities also said that Bowers injured two other congregants in the attack.  

Howard Fienberg, who lost his mother Joyce Fienberg in the attack, said of the death penalty sentence, ABC News reported: "The jury sat through months of horror and delivered justice to my mom and everyone that was killed and everyone that was injured and beyond.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

“We thank the prosecutors and their staff for all their hard work and preparation leading up to and during the trial. We are grateful to the Court for their diligence and thoroughness,” the Wedner/Mallinger family said in a statement via the Post-Gazette. “We also thank the courageous witnesses and family members, the members of local law enforcement and the FBI for their testimony and bravery, and the government experts who all contributed to justice being served. 

On June 16, Bowers was found guilty on all 63 criminal counts — among them hate crimes.  When the verdict was read, he showed little reaction, according to the AP. 

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland shared a statement in a news release following the sentencing: “The horrific attack at the Tree of Life Synagogue on October 27, 2018, stole the lives of 11 innocent victims, shattered their families, gutted their congregation and the Pittsburgh community, and struck fear in the lives of Jewish people across the country. Hate crimes like this one inflict irreparable pain on individual victims and their loved ones and lead entire communities to question their very belonging. All Americans deserve to live free from the fear of hate-fueled violence and the Justice Department will hold accountable those who perpetrate such acts.”

“The damage caused by antisemitism cannot be understated, just as the tragic loss of the eleven victims cannot be measured,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray in the same release. "Healing will be a life-long journey for the survivors, families, and communities affected by this vile attack, and the FBI will be there to support them throughout that journey.”

The court will hand down Bowers’ sentence on Thursday, the U.S. Justice Department said. 

Related Articles
Former Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte exits federal court in Charleston, South Carolina
Alex Murdaugh's Accomplice Russell Laffitte Sentenced to 7 Years for Financial Crimes
BeyoncÃ© paid tribute to a male fan O'Shae Sibley who was fatally stabbed while dancing to her music.
O’Shae Sibley's Aunt Recalls Conversation with Nephew Before His Death: ‘I Feel Free When I Dance’
Lori Vallow Daybell booking photo
Lori Vallow Daybell's Booking Photo Released After Her Courtroom Rant Claiming Kids Aren't Dead
Daniel Sandifer Dragonfly Nightclub
Mob Beats Security Guard to Death Outside of L.A. Nightclub, Suspects Remain at Large
BeyoncÃ© paid tribute to a male fan O'Shae Sibley who was fatally stabbed while dancing to her music.
Beyoncé Honors Dancer O’Shae Sibley Who Was Fatally Stabbed While Voguing to Her Music
Zachery Ty Bryan
Zachery Ty Bryan's Fiancée Wants 'What's Best' for 'Home Improvement' Alum amid Domestic Violence Charge
Todd Chrisley (L) and Julie Chrisley attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017
Todd and Julie Chrisley Haven't Spoken in 195 Days, Savannah Says: My 'Heart Is Breaking'
A crash in Folly Beach, S.C. killed Samantha Hutchinson and seriously injured her new husband, Aric Hutchinson
Mom of Bride Struck in Golf Cart After Wedding Confronts Suspect During Hearing: 'She Killed All of Us'
David and Janice Hunter
Man Who Killed Terminally Ill Wife 'Out of Love' in Assisted Suicide Freed After 19 Months
Rex Heuermann, Long Island Serial Killer Suspect
Rex Heuermann's Estranged Wife Says Her Children 'Cry Themselves to Sleep' Following His Arrest
Landon Maloberti died on February 7 from blunt force trauma to his head and neck
5-Year-Old Boy Was Beaten to Death in Case of Apparent 'Torture,' and Adoptive Parents Face Charges
Crystal Cooper Killed by Boyfriend in Murder-Suicide
Loving Conn. Caregiver Who Was 'Full of Life' Is Killed by Boyfriend in Murder-Suicide
Lindsay Shiver arrested for plotting husbands murder
Beauty Queen Accused of Plotting to Kill Ex-Auburn Football Player Husband After Police Find WhatsApp Message
Man Called 911 to Say His Wife Wasn't Breathing. Now He's Accused of Poisoning Her with Fentanyl Glennis Douglas Smith mugshot. ELK GROVE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Man Called 911 to Say His Wife Wasn't Breathing. Now He's Accused of Poisoning Her with Fentanyl
Actor Zachery Ty Bryan attends the P.S. ARTS' Express Yourself 2016 event at Barker Hangar on November 13, 2016 in Santa Monica, California.
Home Improvement's Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested, Charged with Felony Domestic Violence
In this undated photo released by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is Mark Mechikoff. A man allegedly stabbed a woman to death in the San Francisco Bay Area
California Man Charged With Murdering Woman, Posting Video of Her Death on Facebook