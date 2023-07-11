17 People at Pittsburgh Ed Sheeran Concert Taken to Hospital amid Extreme Heat

On Saturday night, 17 people at an Ed Sheeran concert were taken to the hospital for heat-related illnesses.

At the latest stop on his + - = ÷ x ("Mathematics") Tour, the singer-songwriter, 31, played Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, where temperatures climbed to a high of 87 degrees on Saturday, according to data from The Weather Channel.

During the concert, several fans and workers were transported from the outdoor venue to a nearby hospital for various health concerns related to the heat, according to a press release from Pittsburgh’s Public Safety department.

Published on Sunday, the release states that EMS personnel on-call during the concert received “37 calls for service, with 17 transports to the hospital.”

All of the transports were for “heat-related issues” including “some falls, one seizure, and two cardiac arrest patients,” Cara Cruz, an information officer for the city, wrote in the statement.

The cardiac arrest patients were not audience members, but rather a “worker tearing down the setup inside the stadium went into cardiac arrest on the floor,” and a paramedic from an outside agency who went into cardiac arrest while exiting the stadium.

Thanks to the “quick response by numerous crews and agencies,” both individuals were treated and transported from the venue to the hospital, the release stated. The paramedic had to be resuscitated using “several shocks.”

Sheeran has not said anything publicly about the heat, and a representative for the musician did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The “Shape of You” singer did, however, dedicate an Instagram post to audience members of the Pittsburgh show.

“Had a great time playing Pittsburgh last night, my biggest show I’ve ever played there,” Sheeran said in the post. “Really enjoyed all the dancing, and all the emotional moments.”

The father of two also shared a video of himself donning an apron to make and hand out pizzas — in boxes decorated with the singer’s face — at Pittsburgh restaurant Caliente Pizza & Drafthouse, which he simply captioned, “Pizza in Pittsburgh !”

Too much time in high temperatures can lead to heat-related illnesses like those experienced by the hospitalized concertgoers on Saturday.

Symptoms of heat stroke, the "most serious" and potentially fatal heat-related illness, include high body temperature, confusion, profuse sweating, seizures and loss of consciousness, according to the CDC.

More information about heat-related illnesses, including how to treat and prevent them, can be found on the CDC's website.

