Piper Perabo Says 'There Are Many More Things to Come' in 'Yellowstone' Universe After Show's Cancellation

Perabo also commented on whether the writers' strike could impact season 5's final episodes, which are expected in November

By
Published on May 31, 2023 12:10 PM
Piper Perabo Yellowstone
Photo:

Cam McLeod/Paramount Network

As Yellowstone gets closer to its conclusion, star Piper Perabo doesn't think the Dutton family's store is anywhere near over. 

The actress — who plays Summer Higgins on the Kevin Costner-led Peacock series — spoke of all of the Yellowstone-adjacent projects on the horizon after confirmation that the show’s fifth season will be its last, with the final batch of episodes set to premiere in November. 

“If it were up to me, I would want it to keep going, but I know that Taylor [Sheridan] is writing the prequels and he has all these things that he’s doing and he wants to expand the whole thing," Perabo, 46, told Entertainment Tonight. "Even though Yellowstone might be ending, there may be so many more things to come."

Piper Perabo Yellowstone

PARAMOUNT NETWORK

Perabo also commented on the ongoing writers’ strike’s potential impact on the series finale.

“I know [creator] Taylor Sheridan was writing before the strike was happening," she said, "and one of the fun things about working on a Sheridan show is that you really don't know what’s gonna happen."

Piper Perabo photographed at Faraway Farms Alpacas in Yorktown Heights, NY, on 4/7/23.
Jonny Marlow

Yellowstone already has a handful of spinoff series airing or in development — including 1923, 1883, 6666 and a Matthew McConaughey-led series, which is confirmed but does not yet have a title. 

Up next, "The Dutton story continues, picking up where Yellowstone leaves off in another epic tale," said 101 Studios CEO David Glasser of the series starring McConaughey, 53. "We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world."

Episodes of Yellowstone are available to stream on Peacock, and its spinoff series are streaming on Paramount+.




