Ree Drummond Visits Son Bryce at College – and They Make a Hilarious Pit Stop While Shopping for Home Items

Ree Drummond is enjoying quality time with her eldest son.

On Thursday, the Pioneer Woman star shared that she made a trip out to Oklahoma to visit her son Bryce at Oklahoma State University. The mother of five took him on a shopping trip to Walmart to deck out his apartment with all the essentials. Plus, they made a hilarious pit stop in the aisle containing goodies from her line of products at the retailer.

“Yesterday Bryce (and his mullet) asked me if I had time to drive over to his college town to have dinner with him…oh, and take him shopping for a few apartment essentials,” she wrote in caption of the Instagram Reel featuring the pair's shopping trip.

“Of course my answer was yes,” she said before joking, “as long as he didn’t mind visiting a few certain aisles…”

The video began with Bryce reading off his list to stock his apartment. He said, “We need paper towels. We need some Febreeze, wall freshener, some dish soap.”

Ree jumped in and asked, “We need any Pioneer Woman dinnerware,?” to which he happily responded, “Yeah, we need some of that, too.”

The mother-son duo made their way over to the kitchen aisle first as they perused Ree’s line of dishes and kitchen tools. “Do you need a salad bowl?” Ree asked the college football player who decided to pass on the floral-printed coral veggie vessel because “We don’t eat much salad.”

“I think we need some Pioneer Woman bowls,” Bryce said as he grabbed a stack of small, bright blue bowls with scalloped edges.

The two meandered through the aisles and grabbed more goodies from Ree’s set, including a set of knives and a blue baking sheet to match Bryce’s bowls.

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Off-camera, they picked up a few more items like dish towels, cups, bathroom accessories and some hangers. Then, they headed off to grab the items Bryce was actually looking for.

First, on his list were paper towels, and as the two arrived at the aisle, Ree had a hilarious request for her son.

“Cut your mullet off,” Ree suggested. Bryce’s face dropped as he shook his head telling his mother, “No. The mullet’s here to stay.”

The two were stopped by a fan in the store who asked to take a picture with Ree. The Food Network star happily agreed as Bryce snapped the pics.

For their final stop, they made their way over to the grocery aisle. Ree listed off some fruits Bryce might need saying, “grapes, apples, pears.” The football player contemplated his mother’s words shortly before giving her a horrified look of confusion.

In the comments, Ree’s daughter Paige chimed in asking, “Can you come take me shopping at Walmart too? Or am I too old for that.” Ree reassured her that she’s never too old for a mother-daughter shopping trip, writing, “Yes, you’re next! 😘”

Ree Drummond - Pioneer Woman/Instagram

Bryce, who originally started college at the University of North Texas last January,transferred to Oklahoma State University.

In April, the Pioneer Woman star shared a photo on Instagram, posing next to Bryce, who was wearing a totally new football uniform.

Swapping his old green uniform, Bryce wore a new orange one in the Instagram picture, while Ree wore a necklace with the same color to support her son's new team.

To announce his team change, the college sophomore shared the news on his own Instagram in a series of official team photos.

"Spring uniform is lookin a little different this time around," he captioned his post.

