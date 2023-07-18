Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Shares Her Favorite Method for Cutting a Pineapple

The 'Pioneer Woman' star sparked a debate when she shared her technique for cutting the prickly fruit

Ree Drummond is not prickly when it comes to the correct way to cut a pineapple.

The Pioneer Woman star shared her technique for slicing the fruit in a video posted on Monday. While she says the method has worked for her for "the past twelve decades or so," it still sparked some debate in the comments.

In the clip, the celebrity chef cut the top and bottom of the pineapple off so it stands upright. Next, she removed the sides of the pineapple, using a vertical motion to cut off the rind. Drummond then cuts the pineapple into seven slices before cutting the core out of each slice. Once cored, she chops the slices into bite-sized pieces.

“This is how I’ve cut up a pineapple since I was 18 months old. Well, or however old I was when I first cut up a pineapple,” she wrote in the caption. 

Continuing her lighthearted comment, Drummond added, “I’m sure there’s a more intuitive way to do it but this has worked fine for me for the past twelve decades or so. (Note: I sped up some parts of this to end your torture sooner.) How do you cut up your 🍍🍍🍍 anyways?????”

Followers were torn in the comments section, some approving of her methodology and others giving their tips.

“This is how I do it also,” one Instagram user wrote, adding that she uses the discarded pieces in several ways. “Then the cores get put in cold water in the fridge to give me a yummy drink for a few days. And the skins get boiled & strained to make a sweet syrup/water to add to tea and mixed drinks.” 

Ree and Alex Drummond
Ree Drummond and her daughter Alex. Alex Drummond Instagram

Another user wrote that she thinks Drummond can streamline her process. “I do this, but I only quarter the pineapple and then cut the core of each slice. Then I cut the quarters in half and cube it. I feel like you’re creating extra work cutting all those cores” 

Several fans in the comments section admitted to not daring to try to cut pineapple.

Even the Food Network star’s daughter Alex replied. “Thank you for this because I’ve been on a huge pineapple kick lately but have been buying the pre-cut containers from the store 🫣🫣,” she wrote.

