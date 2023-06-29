Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Introduces a New Addition to Her Fur Family

The Food Network star shared a video introducing her new dog, Shelby

Updated on June 29, 2023 01:53PM EDT
Ree Drummond may be an empty nester, but her fur family is expanding!

The Pioneer Woman star announced on Instagram that the Drummond family has a new dog on their Pawhuska, Oklahoma ranch: Shelby.

The adorable new pup, who appears to be a mixed breed, has an adorable feature that Drummond highlighted in her post. 

“Meet Shelby. She’s all ears,” Drummond wrote in the video’s text. When the dog’s right ear perked up even more, Drummond joked, “(I mean ear.😂).”

Shelby joins the Drummond dog pack, which is made up of a mix of basset hounds and yellow labs with names like Duke, Lucy, Fred and more.

Earlier this year, the Food Network star’s daughter, Alex, had a fluffy addition to her own family. The 26-year-old announced that she and her husband, Mauricio Scott — who married in May 2021 — recently welcomed a Golden Retriever puppy to their family.

"Our hearts will never be the same! Welcome to the fam, George. 🥰" Alex wrote on Instagram.

The Pioneer Woman star, 53, couldn't resist commenting on her daughter's post that she was not just a mom anymore.

"I'm a GRANDMOTHER!!!! 😍😍😍" Ree wrote about the adorable animal addition.

In her social media post about the new puppy, Alex shared a carousel of one-cuter-than-the-next pictures of George. The images showed the peppy puppy already bonding with his new human parents and basking in midday naps.

Ree and her family have always been dog people.

In 2021, in celebration of National Pet Day, the television host, who has created a line of dog treats with Purina, shared that she has seven dogs, or what she called at the time a "porch full," from "big athletic labs to floppy, lazy basset hounds."

"I had a basset hound when I was a very young child, so I have a long history with them," she told PEOPLE. "I also get to enjoy our cowboy Josh's dogs; he has a couple of good rescue dogs who sometimes wander down to my porch to hang with my canine crew."

The cookbook author told PEOPLE last year that when she and Ladd recently downsized into a smaller home on their ranch's property, the dogs also made the move.

"They set up shop on the front porch," Ree said at the time. "They each have their own little bed on the front porch. They're outdoor dogs mostly anyway, and they have a whole barn to themselves if they want to go sleep in the barn sometimes, but they hardly ever leave the porch if we're home. It's really funny."

