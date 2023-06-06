Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Has 'Had It' with Her Kids When They Do This on the Phone with Her

For over a decade, Ree Drummond has shared stories about motherhood on her Pioneer Woman blog and TV show. But the mother-of-five is coming clean about one thing that her kids do that she has had enough of.

The Food Network star — who shares Alex, 25, Paige, 23, Bryce, 20, Jamar, 20, and Todd, 19, with husband Ladd — chatted with I’ve Had It podcast hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan for Tuesday's episode. They asked her, like they do all their guests, what she is sick of — and one thing that all of her children do immediately came to the Pioneer Woman star’s mind.

“I’ve had it with my children calling me because they need to talk through something or they need something, having a conversation with me only for me to find out at the end of the conversation that we have been on speakerphone the whole time,” Ree admitted. “It is a violation.”

The Oklahoma City women agreed: “Your kids totally d---ed you over on that, Ree.”

“They did and they keep doing it,” Ree replied with a laugh. “They don’t understand.”

She continued with a specific example of the calls. “The most recent one was one of my beautiful children, whom I love, called me one day and he was having problems with enrolling in summer classes because of a hold. And I wasn’t in the mood,” Drummond told the hosts, who also star on Bravo's Sweet Home. “I raised them, they are out of the house, they should be able to find out where to get the answers that they need.”

But the punchline of her call is that her son’s guidance counselor was in the room and listening in on her “short” tone. This isn’t the only instance of secretly-speakerphone conversations. Ree explained that all of her children do it and then told a brief story about talking to another son on the phone while his girlfriend's parents were also listening in, unbeknownst to Ree.

“You didn’t say, ‘God, her parents are weird,” Sullivan said, trying to comfort Ree.

“No, nothing about them! I said something that would make her parents question him as a choice for a boyfriend,” Ree admitted with a laugh.

“I’m starting to wonder if they’re trying to train me to stop chewing on their butts,” Ree said. “I’m a tough mom. I’m not going to believe them. I’m not going to take it.”

The Drummond kids are a tight-knit family. In a series of Instagram Stories in the spring, Ree's eldest daughter Alex broke down the dynamics between the siblings.

"Todd and I are more similar and then Bryce, Paige and Jamar are more similar," Alex answered in a video to a question about which of her siblings are most "alike/different."

But Alex said all five Drummond kids "have a really fun dynamic."

"I feel like I have a unique and fun relationship with each and every one of my siblings and even though we're all very different personality-wise, we all just have so much fun together," she said. "I feel like I am more myself with my siblings than I am with anyone."

