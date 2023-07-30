Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Says Her New Kitchenware Collection at Walmart Is ‘Fun’ and ‘Functional’ for Summer

There are food choppers, knife sets, Dutch ovens, and more — prices start at $5

By
Toni Sutton
Published on July 30, 2023 08:30AM EDT

Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Says Her New Kitchenware Collection at Walmart Is âFunâ and âFunctionalâ for Summer Tout
Photo:

The Pioneer Woman / People / Madison Woiten

Ree Drummond may be famous for her savory dishes and comforting recipes on her TV series, The Pioneer Woman, but she is also well-known for serving up major style inspiration with her Pioneer Woman Walmart collection.   

Since the collection’s launch, Drummond has expanded her lifestyle line to include kitchenware, clothing, and home furnishings for both inside and outside of the home. And this month, she dropped her latest collection at Walmart, packed with fresh new cookware, bakeware, kitchen gadgets, and cutlery in her signature colors and bold patterns. 

“This time of year is so much fun — warm weather, good friends, and amazing food! I have been waiting with anticipation to launch this new, amazing assortment of my kitchenware, because the pieces are as functional and durable as they are gorgeous and fun!” she shared in a statement. “They’ll add a noticeable spring to your culinary step for all your late summer get-togethers and family dinners. I can’t really pick my favorite piece… because they’re all my favorite!”

Like all of her collections, Drummond’s kitchenware is affordable, with items starting at just $5. That means you can stay on budget while still bringing a touch of summer and Drummond’s namesake style to your kitchen. 

Shop Kitchenware from The Pioneer Woman Collection at Walmart

The Pioneer Woman Food Chopper, $10 

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Sweet Romance Food Chopper

Walmart

Slice, dice, and mince in seconds with this food chopper thanks to its handy push-down blade. It comes with a base that holds your ingredients as you prep, plus the device can be used straight on top of a  butcher block or cutting board. The time-saving gadget is dishwasher-safe, making cleaning a breeze.Plus, with its sleek shape, it will hardly take up space in the kitchen. 

The Pioneer Woman 12-Piece Aluminum Cookware Set, $79

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Frontier Speckle 12-Piece Aluminum Cookware Set

Walmart

If your pot and pans have seen better days, check out this 12-piece cookware set. The speckled finish on the durable and lightweight cookware will give your kitchen a vintage farmhouse feel. It comes with a frying pan, everyday pan, sauce pan, and stock pot, as well as two wooden spoons, a spatula, and a spoon rest.  

The Pioneer Woman 6-Quart Dutch Oven, $30

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Fancy Flourish Enamel on Steel 6-Quart Dutch Oven

Walmart

Whether you’re a novice in the kitchen or a seasoned home chef, Drummond’s 6-Quart Dutch Oven is a must-have multi-cooker to add to your cookware collection. The durable enamel on the steel-constructed pot can be used for simmering, browning, frying, sautéing, and more. You can even use this versatile pot to bake a variety of foods since it’s oven-safe up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, it’s a chic accent piece that you can leave right on the stove when not in use. 

The Pioneer Woman Pioneer 14-Piece Stainless Steel Knife Block Set, $69

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Pioneer Signature 14-Piece Stainless Steel Knife Block Set Periwinkle

Walmart

A high-quality set of knives is essential in the kitchen. Slice, dice, and chop like a pro using this 14-Piece Stainless Steel Knife Block Set.. The set includes 12 super sharp knives: a chef’s knife, serrated bread knife, paring knife, utility knife, bird’s beak knife, nakiri knife, and six steak knives. Shoppers can choose from an assortment of colors, including a new periwinkle blue hue that Drummond recently added to her collection.

Freshen up your kitchen with items from The Pioneer Woman Kitchenware Collection at Walmart that are sure to inject plenty of personality into your home. Keep scrolling to check out more pieces below, then add your favorite to the cart now. 

The Pioneer Woman 3-Piece Mini Spatula Set, $5

Walmart The Pioneer Woman 3-Piece Mini Spatulas with Acacia Wood Handles Set

Walmart

The Pioneer Woman 8-Inch Nonstick Aluminized Steel Square Cake Pan, $7

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Teal Speckle Timeless 8-Inch Nonstick Aluminized Steel Square Cake Pan

Walmart

The Pioneer Woman Aluminum 8-Inch Frypan, $12

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Timeless Beauty Aluminum 8-Inch Frypan

Walmart

The Pioneer Woman 2-Piece Box Grater Set, $13

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Gorgeous Garden 2-Piece Box Grater Set

Walmart

The Pioneer Woman 6-Piece Bake and Store Nesting Bowls Set, $18

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Fancy Flourish 6-Piece Round Ceramic Bake & Store Nesting Bowls Set

Walmart

