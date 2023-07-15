Pink’s Summer Carnival Tour Outfits Are Full of Sequins and Sparkle: See the Photos

From a hot pink cropped feather jacket to a black sequin hooded dress, the singer shows off her rockstar sense of style

Published on July 15, 2023 12:00PM EDT
P!NK performs on stage during the P!NK Summer Carnival 2023 Tour
Pink's tour fashion. Photo:

Kevin Mazur/Getty (2), Andreas Rentz/Getty 

“Who Knew” Pink had such incredible onstage style? Just kidding — we all knew!

The singer, 43, has been showing off her impeccable style all month on her Summer Carnival 2023 Tour, which kicked off in early June.

The “So What” singer’s show includes performances of her biggest songs — as well as several jaw-dropping costume changes. 

Jumping on the Barbiecore trend, two of the singer’s onstage outfits feature different takes on hot pink. 

P!NK performs on stage during the P!NK Summer Carnival 2023 Tour at Olympiastadion on June 28, 2023 in Berlin, Germany
Pink.

Andreas Rentz/Getty

One ensemble is a pink iridescent sleeveless leotard with pink and clear crystals and sequins. For some of her songs, Pink wears a sparkly hot pink cropped jacket with a wide collar over the leotard but takes it off for her high-flying aerial stunts. She pairs this look with sky-high silver platform boots.

P!NK performs on stage during the P!NK Summer Carnival 2023 Tour at Olympiastadion on June 28, 2023 in Berlin, Germany
Pink.

Andreas Rentz/Getty

While performing more of her incredible setlist, Pink trades the hot pink jacket for an absolutely stunning studded leather jacket. The piece, which features different size studs on the shoulders, collar, and sleeves, is also covered in thousands of silver gemstones creating a glowing look when the lights hit her. 

P!NK performs on stage during the P!NK Summer Carnival 2023 Tour Opening Night at the University of Bolton Stadium on June 07, 2023 in Bolton, England
Pink.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Pink’s other nod to the Barbiecore trend is a light pink cropped feather jacket that she wears with a royal blue pleated short skirt and black platform boots with tons of black sequins on the high heels. With these looks, she wears her famous locks in a blonde mohawk. 

P!NK performs on stage during the P!NK Summer Carnival 2023 Tour Opening Night at the University of Bolton Stadium on June 07, 2023 in Bolton, England
Pink.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

One of Pink’s most unique onstage looks is a long black coat dress complete with a hood. She wears the coat, which is covered in mini silver sequins, over a black bodysuit with mirror sequins adorning it.

P!NK performs on stage during the P!NK Summer Carnival 2023 Tour at the University of Bolton Stadium on June 06, 2023 in Bolton, England
Pink.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

When the “Glitter” singer slows it down, she hits the stage in a floor-length soft pink gown with a beautiful mini-studded corset top, pink patent leather wide belt and flowing bottom. She goes barefoot and keeps her mohawk when rocking this ensemble.

Pink Summer Carnival 2023 Tour continues its European leg through July 16.

She'll then head to North America for a string of shows from July 28 through Oct. 9 — before touring the territory again on her Trustfall Tour through Nov. 19. Pink will then wrap the Summer Carnival 2023 Tour with concerts in Australia and New Zealand early next year.

