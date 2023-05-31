Pink Strips Down for an Outdoor Shower and Shows Off 'Ridiculous Bathing Suit' While on Vacation

The Grammy winner shared photos from a lakeside weekend getaway with her husband, Carey Hart

By
Published on May 31, 2023 11:25 AM
Pink. Photo:

Pink/instagram

Pink is getting the party started on vacation!

On Tuesday, the "So What" singer-songwriter shared photos of herself rocking a sheer, strapless banana bikini and stripping down for an outdoor shower while on a weekend lakeside getaway with her husband, Carey Hart.

"Lake weekends and a new ridiculous bathing suit," wrote Pink, 43, in the Instagram post's caption. "If you haven't showered outdoors while your husband tries to scare you every five minutes you haven’t lived!!!!!!"

Hart, 47, was clearly a fan of the photos, as he commented a series of drooling emojis.

Pink.

Pink/instagram

Earlier this month, the former motocross racer, who shares two kids, Jameson Moon, 6, and Willow Sage, 11, with Pink, celebrated his wife with an Instagram post on Mother's Day. "Happy Mother's Day to Mama @pink . Truly, the best I've ever seen do it," the proud husband wrote alongside photos of her and their kids.

"The kids and I are so lucky to have you. There is no hoop too big to jump through. Sometimes don't know how you do it all, but I know we are grateful."

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show earlier this year, Hart opened up about how it feels for Pink to write songs about him. The conversation came as Kelly Clarkson showed a previously recorded interview with Pink, who told her months back that one song on her new LP, Trustfall, came during a "hard day."

Pink, Willow Sage Hart, Jameson Moon Hart, and Carey Hart attend the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Pink, Willow, Jameson and Carey Hart. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"I played it for him because that's fair," the "Who Knew" performer said. "He should know what's being said about him in the world. And he just started giggling, and he was like, 'Well, you're welcome.'"

Clarkson, 41, then asked Hart to respond, and he wasn't shy about it. "We've been together 21 years. I have very thick skin," Hart joked.

"Very little affects me. I don't know what day she's talking about specifically, but it's probably just the temperature."

The duo, who met at the Summer X Games in 2001 and tied the knot at the Four Seasons resort in Costa Rica in 2006, have inspired each other throughout the years — with Pink calling Hart her musical "muse" while accepting the Icon Award at the iHeart Radio Music Awards in Los Angeles this year. "If he loved me perfectly I would have nothing to say," Pink said in her speech.

US singer Pink performs on the stage of the Paris-La Defense Arena during a concert as part of her 'Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2019', in Nanterre, near Paris, on July 3, 2019
Pink. MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Gett

The Grammy winner is currently gearing up to embark on a massive tour, which kicks off with a European leg from June 7 through July 16. She'll then head to North America from July 24 through Nov. 19 before wrapping with shows in Australia and New Zealand from Feb. 9 through March 19.

Of course, fans can expect to see her signature aerial stunts on the road. "I'm very unique in the fact that I get to think about, 'Is there something I should be hanging from when I'm singing this? Maybe this requires something being built.' I don't necessarily craft a song thinking about that, but once it's there and it's down, I'm like, 'Oh, that's going to be so much fun,'" she told PEOPLE in March.

Pink was inspired to add acrobatics into her performances after seeing Cher's Farewell Tour, which ran from 2002-2004.

"I wanted to be an Olympic gymnast before I was a singer. And once you get to fly, why would you not?" she said. "My mom was like, 'Are you ever going to stay on the ground?' I was like, 'Yeah, I'm going to stand there in lip sync. Sure, that sounds fun.' No, why would I stay on the ground if I don't have to? It's really fun, it's really physical, it's really hard, it keeps me engaged, and it keeps me humble."

