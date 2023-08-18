Pink Shows Support for Britney Spears by Changing Lyrics of Hit Song: ‘Sweet Britney Spears’

Pink is showing her support for Britney Spears amid her divorce from Sam Asghari.

On Wednesday, the singer, 43, changed the lyrics to her hit song “Don’t Let Me Get Me” at Comerica Park in Detroit, singing “Sweet Britney Spears" instead of the original line “Tired of being compared to damn Britney Spears."

"She’s so pretty. That just ain’t me,” continued the rest of the verse shown in a fan video shot at the show.

The adapted lyrics were met by a chorus of "aww" from fans at the Summer Carnival Tour stop.



Pink performing at Comerica Park, Detroit. Brandon Nagy/Shutterstock

Speaking to PEOPLE in February, Pink previously said she feels “very protective” of Spears, 41.



"People think I was picking on Britney on [my 2001 single] 'Don't Let Me Get Me,' but I've always felt like a big sister to her," Pink said. “I'm very protective of her, and she's the sweetest person in the world."

Pink added: "I wish her well. I cover her in light all day long."

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE on Wednesday that Spears and Asghari, 29, had parted ways after 14 months of marriage with Asghari filing for divorce.

Entertainment Tonight was the first to report news of the divorce filing, while TMZ was first to report the news of their split.

Pink appears on the Kelly Clarkson show. Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

On Thursday, Asghari spoke out for the first time since filing for divorce in an Instagram Story addressing the pair’s split.

"AFTER 6 YEARS OF LOVE AND COMMITMENT TO EACH OTHER MY WIFE AND I HAVE DECIDED TO END OUR JOURNEY TOGETHER," he said. "WE WILL HOLD ONTO THE LOVE AND RESPECT WE HAVE FOR EACH OTHER AND I WISH HER THE BEST ALWAYS."

"S--- HAPPENS,” he concluded. “ASKING FOR PRIVACY SEEMS [RIDICULOUS] SO I WILL JUST ASK FOR EVERYONE ... TO BE KIND AND THOUGHTFUL."

On Thursday a source exclusively told PEOPLE, that Spears remains "in great spirits despite everything going on."

“Obviously it's never an easy thing to go through, but she’s remaining positive and focusing on the future," added the source.