Pink Shouts Out Husband Carey Hart for Being 'Up for All of It' with Their Kids: 'So Lucky'

The 'So What' singer posted a sweet tribute to her husband in honor of Father's Day

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 20, 2023 07:14PM EDT
pink fathers day post
Photo:

Mike Coppola/Getty Images; Pink/Instagram

Pink is taking a minute to honor her husband on Father's Day.

On Sunday, the singer, 43, posted a series of photos to her Instagram in celebration of her husband Carey Hart, 47. In the photos, Hart posed with the couple's kids — daughter Willow, 12, and son Jameson, 6 — as they held fish, smiled in a gazebo and rode bikes.

"Happy Fathers Day @hartluck. These kids are so lucky to have a Papa that loves them and goes out of his way to make them feel important," she wrote in the caption.

"Fishing, camping, skating, cuddles, scrambled eggs and manicures. You're up for all of it. ♥️❤️♥️."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this month, Willow joined Pink on stage at the first night of Pink's Summer Carnival 2023 Tour. The mother and daughter sang their single, "Cover Me In Sunshine" to a cheering crowd. "So proud of Willz to get up on stage w/ mama @pink !!!!! Must be a surreal moment for mama to have w/ her lil girl on stage 😢," Hart wrote in an Instagram post.

"Looks like 1st show of the tour kicked ass!!!!! Can’t wait to catch up end of this month and see for myself. Summer is grind time ✊🏻✊🏻✊🏻."

In another Instagram post in honor of Willow's 12th birthday, Hart wrote, "Where to even begin. This lil girl has changed my life over the last 12 years. My 1st born, and instant head over heels, love," alongside a collection of photos of Willow throughout the years.

Calling the love between the pair "one that I’ve never experienced and that I can’t explain," Hart said that Willow "has made me grow and soften over the years."

"Made me look at the world through different eyes, and experience things in a way that I never would have. Thank you willow for all that you are. You amaze me daily and also drive me crazy! I can’t wait to see the human you become through life," he continued. "I truly feel that you are gonna change the world. I love you from here, to the moon, around 10 million times, and back. Happy Birthday, Munchkin. Mama cooked a great one!!!!"

Pink commented, "This made me cry like a baby," with the singer also sharing some special words for her daughter on her big day.

"My darling. My lovely, unique, brilliant, odd little duckling. I am so into you. I carry your heart with me (I carry it in my heart)," she wrote.

"Don’t forget, you chose all of this… and you get to keep choosing," she advised. "I love your choices. I’ll be here, close by. Smiling with pride and wonder. Go get em tiger. Happy birthday 🎈."

Related Articles
P!NK and Willow Sage Hart perform on stage during the P!NK Summer Carnival 2023 Tour Opening Night at the University of Bolton Stadium on June 07, 2023
Pink's Daughter Willow Joins Her on Stage to Perform on First Tour Date, Days After Turning 12: Watch
Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jessie James Decker Shares New Family Photo in Father's Day Tribute to 'Best Daddy' Eric Decker
Buccaneers Linebacker Shaquil Barrettâs Daughter, 2, Dead After Drowning in Pool
Shaquil Barrett's Wife Jordanna Honors Him on First Father's Day Since Daughter's Death
Shemar Moore Celebrates First Father's Day with Infant Daughter Frankie https://www.instagram.com/p/CtqFYm8LX7T/
Shemar Moore Reflects on Being a New Dad After Not Having a Present Father: 'I Made It'
A$AP Rocky Shares Father's Day Post with Pregnant Rihanna and Son RZA Ahead of the Arrival of Their Second Child
Rihanna Says A$AP Rocky 'Stole My Whole Heart' on His Father's Day Post with Son RZA
Pink Strips Down for an Outdoor Shower and Shows Off 'Ridiculous Bathing Suit' While on Vacation
Pink Strips Down for an Outdoor Shower and Shows Off 'Ridiculous Bathing Suit' While on Vacation
https://www.instagram.com/p/CsOdFKarJLL/. Carey Hart/Instagram
Carey Hart Says He and Kids Are 'So Lucky' to Have Pink on Mother's Day: 'Best I've Ever Seen Do It'
maya wharton birthday
Cory Wharton, Taylor Selfridge Celebrate Daughter's First Birthday Following Open-Heart Surgery: 'So Lucky'
Carey Hart Shares Classic Prank He and Son Jameson Played on Daughter Willow — See Her Reaction!
Carey Hart Helps Son Jameson Play a Classic Prank on Daughter Willow — See Her Reaction!
Carey Hart and Pink attend Billboard's 2019 LIve Music Summit and Awards Ceremony at the Montage Hotel on November 05, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Carey Hart Jokes He Has 'Thick Skin' When It Comes to Pink's Songs About Him
Pink, Willow Sage Hart, Jameson Moon Hart, and Carey Hart attend the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
All About Pink and Carey Hart's 2 Kids
Carey Hart and Pink attend Billboard's 2019 LIve Music Summit and Awards Ceremony at the Montage Hotel on November 05, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Pink and Carey Hart's Relationship Timeline
Olivia Wilde Mother's Day
How Stars Celebrated Mother's Day 2023
https://www.instagram.com/p/CshOLCrSj9c/. Katherine Schwarzenegger/Instagram
Katherine Schwarzenegger Celebrates Daughter Eloise's First Birthday: 'My Little Smiley Baby'
Katherine Schwarzenegger Celebrates Mother's Day by Honoring Her Mom, Maria Shriver
Katherine Schwarzenegger Celebrates Mother's Day by Honoring Her Mom, Maria Shriver
Mariah Carey Celebrates Twins Moroccan and Monroe on Their 12th Birthday: ‘You’ll ALWAYS Be My Babies!’. https://twitter.com/MariahCarey/status/1652683777481535488. Mariah Carey/Twitter
Mariah Carey Celebrates Twins Moroccan and Monroe on Their 12th Birthday: 'ALWAYS Be My Babies!'