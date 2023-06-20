Pink Shouts Out Husband Carey Hart for Being 'Up for All of It' with Their Kids: 'So Lucky'

Pink is taking a minute to honor her husband on Father's Day.

On Sunday, the singer, 43, posted a series of photos to her Instagram in celebration of her husband Carey Hart, 47. In the photos, Hart posed with the couple's kids — daughter Willow, 12, and son Jameson, 6 — as they held fish, smiled in a gazebo and rode bikes.

"Happy Fathers Day @hartluck. These kids are so lucky to have a Papa that loves them and goes out of his way to make them feel important," she wrote in the caption.

"Fishing, camping, skating, cuddles, scrambled eggs and manicures. You're up for all of it. ♥️❤️♥️."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this month, Willow joined Pink on stage at the first night of Pink's Summer Carnival 2023 Tour. The mother and daughter sang their single, "Cover Me In Sunshine" to a cheering crowd. "So proud of Willz to get up on stage w/ mama @pink !!!!! Must be a surreal moment for mama to have w/ her lil girl on stage 😢," Hart wrote in an Instagram post.

"Looks like 1st show of the tour kicked ass!!!!! Can’t wait to catch up end of this month and see for myself. Summer is grind time ✊🏻✊🏻✊🏻."

In another Instagram post in honor of Willow's 12th birthday, Hart wrote, "Where to even begin. This lil girl has changed my life over the last 12 years. My 1st born, and instant head over heels, love," alongside a collection of photos of Willow throughout the years.

Calling the love between the pair "one that I’ve never experienced and that I can’t explain," Hart said that Willow "has made me grow and soften over the years."

"Made me look at the world through different eyes, and experience things in a way that I never would have. Thank you willow for all that you are. You amaze me daily and also drive me crazy! I can’t wait to see the human you become through life," he continued. "I truly feel that you are gonna change the world. I love you from here, to the moon, around 10 million times, and back. Happy Birthday, Munchkin. Mama cooked a great one!!!!"

Pink commented, "This made me cry like a baby," with the singer also sharing some special words for her daughter on her big day.

"My darling. My lovely, unique, brilliant, odd little duckling. I am so into you. I carry your heart with me (I carry it in my heart)," she wrote.

"Don’t forget, you chose all of this… and you get to keep choosing," she advised. "I love your choices. I’ll be here, close by. Smiling with pride and wonder. Go get em tiger. Happy birthday 🎈."