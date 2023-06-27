Pink Shocked as Fan Throws Their Late Mom's Ashes on Stage Mid-Show: 'Don't Know How I Feel About This'

The Grammy winner is in the midst of the European leg of her Summer Carnival 2023 Tour

By
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin has over five years of experience working in digital journalism, and he’s worked at PEOPLE since 2022. Jack started in the industry with internships at Rolling Stone and Entertainment Tonight, and he worked as a freelance writer for publications including Bustle, MTV News, Shondaland, L’Officiel USA, Ladygunn, Flood and PopCrush before joining PEOPLE. In his current role, Jack covers daily music news and has interviewed both up-and-coming and established artists including Dolly Parton, Michelle Branch, Ashanti, Cyndi Lauper, Normani, Carly Rae Jepsen and Coco Jones.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 27, 2023 10:55AM EDT
P!NK performs at BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 at Hyde Park on June 24, 2023 in London, England.
Pink performs at BST Hyde Park Festival on June 24, 2023. Photo:

Burak Cingi/Redferns

Is a Pink concert an appropriate place to bring your late mother's ashes?

While the Grammy winner was performing her hit "Just Like a Pill" during one of her recent shows at BST Hyde Park in London, a fan tossed a clear plastic bag of a powdered substance on stage — and it turned out to be their dead mother's ashes.

According to a video of the moment shared on Twitter by an attendee, Pink received the bag and picked it up, holding only the corner. "Is this your mom?" the 43-year-old superstar asked the crowd member, who seemed to affirm her query.

The "So What" singer-songwriter made a confused face and slowly placed the bag down on stage. "I don't know how I feel about this," she said.

Alecia Beth Moore Hart aka Pink (P!nk) performs on stage at the Paris La Defense Arena
Pink performs in Paris on June 20, 2023.

ANNA KURTH/AFP via Getty Images

Pink is currently in the midst of her Summer Carnival 2023 Tour, which continues its European leg through July 16. She'll then head to North America for a string of shows from July 28 through Oct. 9 — before touring the territory again on her Trustfall Tour through Nov. 19.

Finally, she'll wrap the Summer Carnival 2023 Tour with concerts in Australia and New Zealand early next year.

Her BST Hyde Park shows featured an opening slot from Gwen Stefani, whom she praised in a sweet Instagram post earlier this week.

"I have known you for a long time and I have looked up to you like a big sister. You’re the coolest, kindest, and you always have the most swag in the room," wrote Pink alongside a photo of the pair smiling during a backstage chat.

Pink Praises Gwen Stefani as the 'Coolest' and 'Kindest' â 'Like a Big Sister' â After UK Festival
Pink and Gwen Stefani backstage.

Pink Instagram

"Thank you for spending your weekend with me. We have so much more to cover," she continued, noting that they'll be chatting more ASAP. "I’m gonna call you tomorrow lol. I love you."

Stefani, 53, reciprocated the appreciation in the post's comments section. "i love YOU! thank u for allowing me to share the stage with u this weekend," she wrote.

The No Doubt musician added, "U are such a rockstar, u speak the truth and i am constantly inspired by u !!! cheers to many more moments like this."

Related Articles
Lewis Capaldi performs on the Pyramid Stage at Day 4 of Glastonbury Festival 2023
Lewis Capaldi Is Taking a Break from Touring in 'Foreseeable Future' for 'Mental and Physical Health'
Cardi B, Offset
Cardi B Slams Offset's Deleted Tweet Accusing Her of Cheating: 'Don't Play with Me'
Patti LaBelle
Patti LaBelle Speaks Out After Tina Turner Tribute Performance at 2023 BET Awards: 'I Did My Best'
Selena Gomez 'Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me' documentary premiere, AFI Fest
Why Selena Gomez Unfollowed Bella and Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik and Others on Instagram: Source (Exclusive)
Mac Miller Estate Releases Previously Unpublished Version of Song in Honor of Album's 10th Anniversary
Mac Miller Estate Releases New Version of His Sophomore Album for 10th Anniversary — Including Unreleased Songs
Brandon Flowers and Elton John perform at Day 5 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 25, 2023
Couple Gets Engaged While Elton John and Brandon Flowers Duet 'Tiny Dancer' at 2023 Glastonbury Festival
Frankie Valli and Jackie Jacobs attend the premiere of 20th Century Fox's "Ad Astra"
Who Is Frankie Valli's Wife? All About Jackie Jacobs
Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha Tears Up While Fan Comes Out as Gay in Front of Singer and His Mom: 'I'm So Proud of You'
Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs onstage during the taping of the "Vax Live" fundraising concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on May 2, 2021
Dave Grohl Takes Commuter Train to Surprise Foo Fighters Set at Glastonbury Festival
Pink Praises Gwen Stefani as the 'Coolest' and 'Kindest' â 'Like a Big Sister' â After UK Festival
Pink Praises Gwen Stefani as the 'Coolest' and 'Kindest' — 'Like a Big Sister' — After Joint UK Show
Lana Del Rey performs at Day 4 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 24, 2023
Lana Del Rey's Glastonbury Set Cut Short After Singer's Late Arrival: 'My Hair Takes So Long to Do'
David Archuleta Project Angel Food's Lead with Love, Los Angeles
David Archuleta on His Mom's Support After She Had a 'Hard Time Accepting' Him as LGBTQ (Exclusive)
Rick Astley performs on The Pyramid Stage at Day 4 of Glastonbury Festival 2023
Rick Astley Plays Drums and Sings AC/DC's 'Highway to Hell' at Glastonbury: WATCH
Paula-Abdul
Paula Abdul Says She's 'Only Scratched the Surface' in Life: 'I Am the Queen of Renaissances' (Exclusive)
Quavo and Offset perform onstage during the BET Awards 2023
Quavo and Offset Deliver Surprise 'Bad and Boujee' Performance in Tribute to Takeoff at 2023 BET Awards
Leigh-Anne Pinnock
Leigh-Anne Pinnock Is Excited to 'Unlock' Her 'Potential' with Solo Music Outside of Little Mix (Exclusive)