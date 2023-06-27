Entertainment Music Pink Shocked as Fan Throws Their Late Mom's Ashes on Stage Mid-Show: 'Don't Know How I Feel About This' The Grammy winner is in the midst of the European leg of her Summer Carnival 2023 Tour By Jack Irvin Jack Irvin Instagram Twitter Jack Irvin has over five years of experience working in digital journalism, and he’s worked at PEOPLE since 2022. Jack started in the industry with internships at Rolling Stone and Entertainment Tonight, and he worked as a freelance writer for publications including Bustle, MTV News, Shondaland, L’Officiel USA, Ladygunn, Flood and PopCrush before joining PEOPLE. In his current role, Jack covers daily music news and has interviewed both up-and-coming and established artists including Dolly Parton, Michelle Branch, Ashanti, Cyndi Lauper, Normani, Carly Rae Jepsen and Coco Jones. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 27, 2023 10:55AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Pink performs at BST Hyde Park Festival on June 24, 2023. Photo: Burak Cingi/Redferns Is a Pink concert an appropriate place to bring your late mother's ashes? While the Grammy winner was performing her hit "Just Like a Pill" during one of her recent shows at BST Hyde Park in London, a fan tossed a clear plastic bag of a powdered substance on stage — and it turned out to be their dead mother's ashes. According to a video of the moment shared on Twitter by an attendee, Pink received the bag and picked it up, holding only the corner. "Is this your mom?" the 43-year-old superstar asked the crowd member, who seemed to affirm her query. The "So What" singer-songwriter made a confused face and slowly placed the bag down on stage. "I don't know how I feel about this," she said. Pink performs in Paris on June 20, 2023. ANNA KURTH/AFP via Getty Images Pink's Daughter Willow Joins Her on Stage to Perform on First Tour Date, Days After Turning 12: Watch Pink is currently in the midst of her Summer Carnival 2023 Tour, which continues its European leg through July 16. She'll then head to North America for a string of shows from July 28 through Oct. 9 — before touring the territory again on her Trustfall Tour through Nov. 19. Finally, she'll wrap the Summer Carnival 2023 Tour with concerts in Australia and New Zealand early next year. Her BST Hyde Park shows featured an opening slot from Gwen Stefani, whom she praised in a sweet Instagram post earlier this week. "I have known you for a long time and I have looked up to you like a big sister. You’re the coolest, kindest, and you always have the most swag in the room," wrote Pink alongside a photo of the pair smiling during a backstage chat. Pink and Gwen Stefani backstage. Pink Instagram Pink Praises Gwen Stefani as the 'Coolest' and 'Kindest' — 'Like a Big Sister' — After Joint UK Show "Thank you for spending your weekend with me. We have so much more to cover," she continued, noting that they'll be chatting more ASAP. "I’m gonna call you tomorrow lol. I love you." Stefani, 53, reciprocated the appreciation in the post's comments section. "i love YOU! thank u for allowing me to share the stage with u this weekend," she wrote. The No Doubt musician added, "U are such a rockstar, u speak the truth and i am constantly inspired by u !!! cheers to many more moments like this."