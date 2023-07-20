Pink Shares Video of Heart Forming in Clouds as She Dedicates Song to Late Father

Pink is feeling the love from above at her latest Summer Carnival 2023 tour concert.

The “Just Give Me a Reason” singer-songwriter was performing the Munich leg of her tour on July 6 when a fan captured the moment clouds in the sky formed a heart just as Pink, 43, dedicated her performance of “When I Get There” to her late father.

“As she dedicates the song to her father, a heart shines in heaven,” the fan captioned the original video showing the rare moment.

The @pink_fanclub account then reshared the video on their Instagram Story on Wednesday with the caption "The sky formed a heart during P!nk's performance of #whenigetthere," which an eagle-eyed Pink herself then reposted on her own Instagram Story.

Taken from her latest LP Trustfall, “When I Get There” is a tribute to the singer's late father, Vietnam War veteran Jim Moore, who died in 2021 at age 75 after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.



Action Press/Shutterstock

In February, the singer released with an emotional music video to accompany the song, which begins with Pink’s late father surprising her in her dressing room.

The touching video then goes on to show a montage of flashback clips featuring a young Pink (nee Alecia Beth Moore) with family including her father, and later more recent moments from the singer's adult life.

The same month the song was released, Pink opened up about her grief in a PEOPLE cover story.

"When a daughter loses her father, your first thought is, 'No one's ever going to love me like that again,' and it's a very lonely feeling," she told PEOPLE. "I wish I could talk to him sometimes and ask him more questions."



The singer also shared what she would ask her father today.

" 'Did you like me?' " Pink said. "As a parent, you have to let your children make their own choices. You want to stop them sometimes, but you realize you can't. And I realize now that my dad, in a lot of ways, was holding back a lot of his real opinions so that I could make my own choices. I want to ask, 'What did you really think?' "

Pink’s tour is currently on its European leg and will head to North America from July 28 through to Oct. 9 – before the singer tours the territory again on her Trustfall Tour through Nov. 19.