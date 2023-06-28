Entertainment Music Pink Receives Large Wheel of Brie Cheese from Fan on Stage in London as Latest Tour Gift: 'Thank You' Elsewhere during her London shows, Pink received a bag of powder on stage — and it turned out to be a fan's dead mother's ashes By Jack Irvin Jack Irvin Jack Irvin has over five years of experience working in digital journalism, and he’s worked at PEOPLE since 2022. Jack started in the industry with internships at Rolling Stone and Entertainment Tonight, and he worked as a freelance writer for publications including Bustle, MTV News, Shondaland, L’Officiel USA, Ladygunn, Flood and PopCrush before joining PEOPLE. In his current role, Jack covers daily music news and has interviewed both up-and-coming and established artists including Dolly Parton, Michelle Branch, Ashanti, Cyndi Lauper, Normani, Carly Rae Jepsen and Coco Jones. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 28, 2023 12:10PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Pink; Brie Cheese. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Marlene Awaad/Bloomberg via Getty Images Fans are treating Pink's Summer Carnival 2023 Tour as though they're Santa Claus, and she's asked for some unique Christmas gifts. While belting out her 2010 hit "F---in' Perfect" during one of her two shows at BST Hyde Park in London over the weekend, Pink was delightfully surprised to receive a large wheel of brie cheese from a fan — the latest present she's gotten on tour. "Thank you," said Pink, 43, as she reached out her hands to accept the wheel of Brie de Meaux cheese, according to a fan's TikTok video of the moment. "I love you." Elsewhere during her London shows, the Grammy winner was performing her hit "Just Like a Pill" when a fan tossed a clear plastic bag of a powdered substance on stage — and it turned out to be their dead mother's ashes. Pink Shocked as Fan Throws Their Late Mom's Ashes on Stage Mid-Show: 'Don't Know How I Feel About This' According to a video of the moment shared on Twitter by an attendee, Pink received the bag and picked it up, holding only the corner. "Is this your mom?" the superstar asked the crowd member, who seemed to affirm her query. The "So What" singer-songwriter made a confused face and slowly placed the bag down on stage. "I don't know how I feel about this," she said. Pink is currently in the midst of her Summer Carnival 2023 Tour, which continues its European leg through July 16. She'll then head to North America for a string of shows from July 28 through Oct. 9 — before touring the territory again on her Trustfall Tour through Nov. 19. Pink performing at at BST Hyde Park Festival on June 24, 2023. Burak Cingi/Redferns Pink Praises Gwen Stefani as the 'Coolest' and 'Kindest' — 'Like a Big Sister' — After Joint UK Show Finally, she'll wrap the Summer Carnival 2023 Tour with concerts in Australia and New Zealand early next year. Her BST Hyde Park shows featured an opening slot from Gwen Stefani, whom she praised in a sweet Instagram post earlier this week. "I have known you for a long time and I have looked up to you like a big sister. You’re the coolest, kindest, and you always have the most swag in the room," wrote Pink alongside a photo of the pair smiling during a backstage chat. Pink and Gwen Stefani in London in June 2023. Pink Instagram "Thank you for spending your weekend with me. We have so much more to cover," she continued, noting that they'll be chatting more ASAP. "I’m gonna call you tomorrow lol. I love you." Stefani, 53, reciprocated the appreciation in the post's comments section. "i love YOU! thank u for allowing me to share the stage with u this weekend," she wrote. The No Doubt musician added, "U are such a rockstar, u speak the truth and i am constantly inspired by u !!! cheers to many more moments like this."