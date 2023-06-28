Fans are treating Pink's Summer Carnival 2023 Tour as though they're Santa Claus, and she's asked for some unique Christmas gifts.

While belting out her 2010 hit "F---in' Perfect" during one of her two shows at BST Hyde Park in London over the weekend, Pink was delightfully surprised to receive a large wheel of brie cheese from a fan — the latest present she's gotten on tour.

"Thank you," said Pink, 43, as she reached out her hands to accept the wheel of Brie de Meaux cheese, according to a fan's TikTok video of the moment. "I love you."

Elsewhere during her London shows, the Grammy winner was performing her hit "Just Like a Pill" when a fan tossed a clear plastic bag of a powdered substance on stage — and it turned out to be their dead mother's ashes.

According to a video of the moment shared on Twitter by an attendee, Pink received the bag and picked it up, holding only the corner. "Is this your mom?" the superstar asked the crowd member, who seemed to affirm her query.

The "So What" singer-songwriter made a confused face and slowly placed the bag down on stage. "I don't know how I feel about this," she said.

Pink is currently in the midst of her Summer Carnival 2023 Tour, which continues its European leg through July 16. She'll then head to North America for a string of shows from July 28 through Oct. 9 — before touring the territory again on her Trustfall Tour through Nov. 19.



Pink performing at at BST Hyde Park Festival on June 24, 2023. Burak Cingi/Redferns

Finally, she'll wrap the Summer Carnival 2023 Tour with concerts in Australia and New Zealand early next year.

Her BST Hyde Park shows featured an opening slot from Gwen Stefani, whom she praised in a sweet Instagram post earlier this week.

"I have known you for a long time and I have looked up to you like a big sister. You’re the coolest, kindest, and you always have the most swag in the room," wrote Pink alongside a photo of the pair smiling during a backstage chat.

Pink and Gwen Stefani in London in June 2023. Pink Instagram

"Thank you for spending your weekend with me. We have so much more to cover," she continued, noting that they'll be chatting more ASAP. "I’m gonna call you tomorrow lol. I love you."



Stefani, 53, reciprocated the appreciation in the post's comments section. "i love YOU! thank u for allowing me to share the stage with u this weekend," she wrote.

The No Doubt musician added, "U are such a rockstar, u speak the truth and i am constantly inspired by u !!! cheers to many more moments like this."