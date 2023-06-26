Pink Praises Gwen Stefani as the 'Coolest' and 'Kindest' — 'Like a Big Sister' — After Joint UK Show

"i love YOU! thank u for allowing me to share the stage with u this weekend," responded Stefani in a sweet Instagram interaction

Published on June 26, 2023 11:45AM EDT
Pink and Gwen Stefani over the weekend in the U.K. Photo:

Pink Instagram

There's lots of love between Pink and Gwen Stefani.

After Stefani opened up for the "So What" performer during her two shows at BST Hyde Park in London over the weekend, Pink praised the "Hollaback Girl" star in a sweet Instagram post.

"I have known you for a long time and I have looked up to you like a big sister. You’re the coolest, kindest, and you always have the most swag in the room," wrote Pink, 43, alongside a photo of the pair smiling during a backstage chat.

"Thank you for spending your weekend with me. We have so much more to cover," she continued, noting that they'll be chatting more ASAP. "I’m gonna call you tomorrow lol. I love you."

Stefani, 53, reciprocated the appreciation in the post's comments section. "i love YOU! thank u for allowing me to share the stage with u this weekend," she wrote.

The No Doubt musician added, "U are such a rockstar, u speak the truth and i am constantly inspired by u !!! cheers to many more moments like this."

Held as part of Pink's Summer Carnival Tour, the Hyde Park shows featured sets from her and Stefani as well as Gayle, Tinashe, Sam Ryder, Sam Tompkins, Lyra, Maddie Zahm and more across both days.

Pink and Stefani's friendship dates back more than a decade. They joined forces at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in 2012 to perform No Doubt's "Just a Girl," which Pink has long incorporated into her own concerts as a mash-up with her single "Funhouse."

P!nk and Gwen Stefani attend the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards
P!nk and Gwen Stefani at the People's Choice Awards in 2019.

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

They performed the duet version of "Just a Girl" again in 2018 during Pink's Beautiful Trauma World Tour stop in Los Angeles.

If the hands of time turned differently, they could've teamed up for an even more iconic performance. In an interview with KTU 103.5 earlier this year, Pink revealed that she and Stefani were invited to perform alongside Madonna in the memorable 2003 MTV Video Music Awards performance where the Queen of Pop kissed both Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.

The story came up after Jennifer Lopez said she was also asked to be part of the performance. “I think we all were [invited],” said Pink at the time. “I think Madonna wanted to kiss all of us. I was in Costa Rica at the time, having all kinds of fun with my boyfriend Carey Hart. Gwen Stefani was also invited, I remember. It was a bunch of us.”

