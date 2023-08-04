Pink Pays Tribute to 'Brave' and 'Outspoken' Sinead O’Connor During N.Y.C. Concert Stop

Pink is paying tribute to the late Sinead O’Connor.

During her New York concert stop that was part of her Summer Carnival tour at Citi Field on Thursday night, the singer, 43, brought out her friend and special guest Brandi Carlile to sing a duet of O'Connor's "Nothing Compares 2 U."

Calling O'Connor — who died last month at age 56 — “One of the most brave, outspoken, put-it-all-on-the-line-no-matter-what-happens kind of woman," Pink added, "I respected her so much.”

“We used to spend all my money down the Jersey Shore as a kid making a demo tape of this song, so I’m going to sing it," she continued, before starting her musical tribute to the Irish singer.

Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Pink previously paid tribute to O'Connor on the same night that she died during her Cincinnati, Ohio, tour stop on July 26.

Carlile, 42, similarly joined the "Raise Your Glass" singer on stage at the Great American Ball Park to sing O’Connor’s infamous cover song at the time too.

The pair shared a hug after the performance as the crowd cheered on, according to a video shared online by a fan.

Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images

O’Connor’s family confirmed her death in a statement to RTE and BBC last month, after the news was first reported by The Irish Times.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad," they said. "Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

A cause of death has not yet been disclosed, but an autopsy will be conducted, according to London Inner South Coroner’s Court.