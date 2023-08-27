Pink Honors Her Father on the 2nd Anniversary of His Death: ‘I Miss You, Dad’

The singer shared a video of her late father Jim Moore playing with one of her kids in a poignant post on Saturday

Published on August 27, 2023
Pink and father Jim Moore
Pink and father Jim Moore . Photo:

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Pink is remembering her father on the anniversary of his death.

The singer, 43, shared an emotional post and video of her late father, Vietnam veteran Jim Moore, as she marked two years since his death on Instagram on Saturday.

“I miss you, Dad. The kids do too. Sometimes I hate how time flies,” Pink (born Alecia Moore) wrote in her caption as she shared a clip of her dad playing with what appeared to be her son Jameson, 6 when he was a toddler.

“Sometimes I hate how we have to be funny in order to avoid the hurt,” she continued. “Today it isn’t funny. Today it just hurts. I’m glad you don’t anymore though. You don’t hurt. I hope they still call you twinkle toes and that you’re still getting out of line. I hope you’re singing along. I hope you’re making everyone laugh.”

“I hope you feel this love ❤️‍🩹 gone but not forgotten, Daddy Sir,” Pink concluded the heartfelt caption.

The sweet clip also showed her father pretending to topple back as the todder, who sat in an armchair, playfully tapped Moore on the shoulder as they sat next to each other in a restaurant.

“Hey you, why you hitting me?” Pink’s dad said in the video. He then began tickling his grandchild’s tummy. “Did I find the soft spot, huh?” he added. “Did I find the spot in that little belly, right there?” The toddler then laughed as Pink’s dad continued tickling. 

Pink — who along with Jameson, also shares daughter Willow, 12, with husband Carey Hart — revealed in August 2021 that her dad had died following a battle with prostate cancer. He was 75. 

Pink and father Jim Moore
Pink's father, Vietnam veteran Jim Moore, died in August 2021.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty

"Til forever," Pink simply wrote in a post at the time as she shared two black-and-white photos of her dancing with her father as a child and as an adult.

In February, the “TRUSTFALL” singer opened up to PEOPLE about dealing with the loss of her father

"When a daughter loses her father, your first thought is, 'No one's ever going to love me like that again,' and it's a very lonely feeling," Pink said. "I wish I could talk to him sometimes and ask him more questions."

The singer poignantly shared that her song “When I Get There”, written by David Hodges and Amy Wadge, on her album Trustfall is a tribute to her late father.

"They sent me that song after he passed, and I felt like it was a gift,” Pink continued. “I wouldn't be able to write that song yet. I haven't unpacked that suitcase yet. I don't think I will for a while." Pink saoid, "but it's such a simple, beautiful song, and I love the idea that he might be somewhere nice."

