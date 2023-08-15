Pink Says She's Grateful to Be First Woman to Headline Stadium in Wisconsin, Breaking Attendance Record: ‘We Aren’t the Cool Kids’

Pink has all the reasons to throw glitter in the air.

After bringing her Summer Carnival 2023 tour to the American Family Field in Milwaukee on Monday, the pop singer, 43, became the first woman to ever headline a stadium in the state. She even broke an attendance record.

The “So What”musician shared just how grateful she was to reach the milestone with a thoughtful post on Instagram following the performance.

In the caption of a photo of her doing soundcheck in the empty stadium, she wrote, “I was just told that I am the very first female to ever headline a stadium in Wisconsin, and that we broke the attendance record. Sometimes I don’t know why they are looking at me when they tell me these things. I feel like saying… ‘me?? Are you sure??’”

“Here’s what I have to say about all of this. I’ll try to keep it short,” she continued. “I am a little fiery ball of gratitude catapulting around the world trying to spread love and truth and the courage to feel everything we can feel.”

She also pointed to how much her fans’ support means to her. “I am full to the brim with real love for you all,” she said. “I look at your faces and I see smiles and tears and wrinkles and laughter and real pain. And we get to share all of that together. And we have history, too. We’ve been doing this together for a while now.”

The post concluded, “It means the world to me. It is never lost on me. We aren’t the cool kids, Thank God. We’re just gritty, magnificent humans, doing our best. Thank you for letting me in. #reallove #gratitude #webreakrecordsoverhere #summercarnivaltour2023 #fuckyeah.”

The sweet energy included in the comment section. One fan who saw the singer-songwriter live for the first time on Monday commented to say just how “amazing” the performance was. “I had the chills, smiles, and tears throughout!” the fan wrote. “Hope someone slips you a little candy. You deserve it!”

The "Raise Your Glass" performer, who has two children with her husband Carey Hart, 48, replied, “hahaha my kids just gave me a ‘kiss’ so I did get chocolate after all.”

Her tour openers, the alternative rock band GROUPLOVE also sung their praises, “❤️❤️❤️so honored to be out with you. You inspire us every night.”

Pink. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Pink has been on her Summer Carnival tour since early June. After performing in Europe, the North American leg of the tour kicked off on July 28 and continues until Oct. 9.

She’s been feeling the love throughout the tour. During her show on July 20 in Munich, fans captured a moment in which clouds in the sky formed the shape of a heart as she dedicated her song “When I Get There” to her late father, Vietnam War veteran Jim Moore, who died in 2021 at age 75 after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The pop star also took a moment to pay tribute to Sinead O’Connor following her death by bringing out the tour’s special guest Brandi Carlile to perform a duet of the Irish singer-songwriter’s hit “Nothing Compares 2 U.”

After Summer Carnival wraps up, Pink will set out on the TRUSTFALL Tour, beginning on Oct. 12 and going through Nov. 18.

