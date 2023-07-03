Pink Enjoys 'Big Family 20 Mile Bike Ride' in Wachau Valley: 'So Grateful'

Pink enjoyed some beautiful sights and made memories with her kids ahead of her last two weeks of touring away from them

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 3, 2023 03:47PM EDT
Pink with daughter Willow and son Jameson. Photo:

Pink/ Instagram

Pink's family made the most of some time together before splitting up for the next few weeks of summer.

The singer, 43, shared photos of a "big family 20-mile bike ride" in Austria's Wachau Valley wine region, "through the most beautiful earth we could ever want to traverse."

"So grateful," she said of the shots and videos, which show her biking with son Jameson, 6, in a cart attached to her bike.

Other clips show husband Carey Hart, 47, and daughter Willow, 12,

In another post with a new set of family shots, she wrote, "Vienna. Austria. Wachau. Beautiful people. Beautiful shows. Beautiful wines. Perfect memories that will last a lifetime. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. 💕."

Sharing his own photos from the family adventures, Hart reflected on the weeks ahead.

"What an epic week on tour w/ the family. It went way to [sic] fast. Watching @pink record-breaking show, my daughter performing on stage w/ her bad ass mama, late night walks & talks, riding bikes all over the city, bicycle party w/ her tour crew, and amusement park rides while your Mt. Bikes are getting stolen 🤣," he wrote.

"Sad that the kids and I are missing the last two weeks, but Willz has to get her theater camp on! @pink , kick ass these last two weeks, the 3 of us will be missing you!!"

Last month, Pink celebrated her husband's way with their family in an Instagram post on Father's Day.

"Happy Fathers Day @hartluck. These kids are so lucky to have a Papa that loves them and goes out of his way to make them feel important," she wrote in the caption.

"Fishing, camping, skating, cuddles, scrambled eggs and manicures. You're up for all of it. ♥️❤️♥️."

