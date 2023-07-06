Pink Eats Chocolate Onstage During Concert Mishap: 'Leave It to Me to Really F--- Up a Beautiful Song'

Pink can always count on a sweet treat to help her onstage nerves.

During a concert stop in Vienna, Austria, earlier this week, the singer, 43, was sitting at the piano and performing a cover of Bob Dylan's “Make You Feel My Love” when she stopped mid-performance to snack on a piece of chocolate.

As seen in a TikTok shared online by a fan in attendance at the Ernst Happel Stadium, Pink sang the opening of the track before exclaiming, "No, that's not right. S---, I knew this wouldn't be a good night for this."

Continuing to sing the rest of the tune, the mother of two then stopped once more, telling the audience, "Hold on. Let me eat my damn chocolate."

"I can't concentrate," Pink said while munching on the sweet treat.

Pink performs on stage during the P!NK Summer Carnival 2023 Tour at Olympiastadion on June 28, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. Andreas Rentz/Getty

After chewing the chocolate, Pink looked out to the audience and told them, "Now it's gonna work," and even praised her quick snack break as "really good."

"If you guys could just, like, make out with each other and not look at me, I think this would go better," she continued with a laugh.

Pink then got back in sync and began to perform the classic love song, which has been covered in the past by artists including Adele and Billy Joel.

In a tweet, the star teased of her onstage mishap: "Leave it to me to really f--- up a beautiful song."

Pink performs at BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 at Hyde Park on June 24, 2023 in London, England. Burak Cingi/Redferns

Pink is currently in the midst of her Summer Carnival 2023 Tour, which continues its European leg through July 16.

She'll then head to North America for a string of shows from July 28 through Oct. 9 — before touring the territory again on her Trustfall Tour through Nov. 19. Pink will then wrap the Summer Carnival 2023 Tour with concerts in Australia and New Zealand early next year.

Late last month, while the Grammy winner was performing her hit "Just Like a Pill" during one of her recent shows at BST Hyde Park in London, a fan tossed a clear plastic bag of a powdered substance on stage — and it turned out to be their dead mother's ashes.

According to a video of the moment shared on Twitter by an attendee, Pink received the bag and picked it up, holding only the corner. "Is this your mom?" the superstar asked the crowd member, who seemed to affirm her query.

The "So What" singer-songwriter then made a confused face and slowly placed the bag down on stage. "I don't know how I feel about this," she said.