Pink's Daughter Willow Joins Her on Stage to Perform on First Tour Date, Days After Turning 12: Watch

Pink was joined on stage by her 12-year-old daughter Willow on the first night of her Summer Carnival 2023 Tour

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on June 8, 2023 03:42 PM
P!NK and Willow Sage Hart perform on stage during the P!NK Summer Carnival 2023 Tour Opening Night at the University of Bolton Stadium on June 07, 2023
Pink and daughter Willow Sage Hart perform at Summer Carnival 2023 Tour opening night. Photo:

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Carey Hart is one proud dad.

On Wednesday, the motocross racer, 47, shared video of daughter Willow Sage performing alongside mom Pink in front of thousands in the UK.

The mother and daughter sang their single, "Cover Me In Sunshine" to a cheering crowd on the first night of Pink's Summer Carnival 2023 Tour.

"So proud of Willz to get up on stage w/ mama @pink !!!!! Must be a surreal moment for mama to have w/ her lil girl on stage 😢," he wrote.

"Looks like 1st show of the tour kicked ass!!!!! Can’t wait to catch up end of this month and see for myself. Summer is grind time ✊🏻✊🏻✊🏻."

The supportive dad — who also shares son Jameson Moon, 6, with the "Just Give Me A Reason" singer, 43 — penned a sweet tribute to Willow last week in celebration of her 12th birthday.

"Where to even begin. This lil girl has changed my life over the last 12 years. My 1st born, and instant head over heels, love," he wrote, alongside a collection of photos of Willow throughout the years.

Calling the love between the pair "one that I’ve never experienced and that I can’t explain," Hart said that Willow "has made me grow and soften over the years."

"Made me look at the world through different eyes, and experience things in a way that I never would have. Thank you willow for all that you are. You amaze me daily and also drive me crazy! I can’t wait to see the human you become through life," he continued. "I truly feel that you are gonna change the world. I love you from here, to the moon, around 10 million times, and back. Happy Birthday, Munchkin. Mama cooked a great one!!!!"

Pink commented, "This made me cry like a baby," with the singer also sharing some special words for her daughter on her big day.

"My darling. My lovely, unique, brilliant, odd little duckling. I am so into you. I carry your heart with me(I carry it in my heart)," she wrote.

"Don’t forget, you chose all of this… and you get to keep choosing," she advised. "I love your choices. I’ll be here, close by. Smiling with pride and wonder. Go get em tiger. Happy birthday 🎈."

Hart commented, "You are the best mother to do it 👍. The kids won’t know how lucky they are until they are doing it!!!!"

