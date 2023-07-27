Pink and Brandi Carlile Pay Tribute to Sinéad O'Connor with 'Nothing Compares 2 U' Concert Performance

The Irish singer's family confirmed her death in a statement to RTE and BBC on Wednesday

Published on July 27, 2023 06:00PM EDT
P!nk and Brandi Carlile speak onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Pink and Brandi Carlile. Photo:

Kevin Mazur/Getty 

Pink and Brandi Carlile commemorated Sinéad O’Connor after the tragic news of her death on Wednesday at age 56.

That night, Pink, 43, and Carlile, 42, played a show together at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio. During the "Raise Your Glass" singer's headlining set, she brought Carlile back onstage to sing O'Connor's emotional cover of "Nothing Compares 2 U."

When they finished their performance, the crowd let out a loud cheer and the singers embraced each other, according to a video shared by a fan.

Before the show, the "Right on Time" singer paid tribute to O'Connor on her Instagram Stories by sharing a black and white portrait of her younger self.

"She was right the whole time. I hope she found some peace," she wrote.

Irish singer and songwriter Sinead O'Connor posed at her home in County Wicklow, Republic Of Ireland
Sinéad O'Connor.

David Corio/Redferns

O'Connor's family confirmed her death in a statement to RTE and the BBC on Wednesday.

 "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad," they said. ""Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

A cause of death was not disclosed, though an autopsy is set to be carried out, according to London Inner South Coroner's Court.

The singer's death was first reported by The Irish Times. A rep for O'Connor did not immediately reply to PEOPLE's request for comment.

O'Connor broke through in 1990 with her No. 1 hit "Nothing Compares 2 U," a song written and composed by Prince. Prior to her death, she'd released 10 albums, most recently 2014's I'm Not Bossy, I'm the Boss.

In recent weeks, O'Connor appeared to be looking forward to the future, and shared on Facebook that she was working on new music and had hopes for an international tour.

"Hi All, recently moved back to London after 23 years absence. Very happy to be home : ) Soon finishing my album. Release early next year : )" she wrote on July 11. "Hopefully Touring Australia and New Zealand toward end 2024. Europe, USA and other territories beginning early 2025 : ) #TheBitchIsBack," she wrote.

Since the news broke, celebrities like Bryan Adams, Melissa Etheridge and Janelle Monáe have paid tribute to the star on social media. Meanwhile, Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump also paid tribute to O'Connor with a "Nothing Compares 2 U" cover at the band's show in Atlanta.

